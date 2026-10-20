US Court Orders Fired Saudi Engineer To Remain In Custody In OpenAI Case

A US federal judge on Monday ordered a former OpenAI employee from Saudi Arabia to remain in custody without bail because he was deemed to be a flight risk.

"There is a risk of non-appearance that is significant," US District Judge Alex Tse ruled from a courtroom in San Francisco, denying a request by Abdulrahman Alfozan's defense attorneys for his release.

Alfozan is accused of planting a recording device in one of the ChatGPT-maker's San Francisco offices, and prosecutors argued for his detention because he had previously been in frequent contact with an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family.

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