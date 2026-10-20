No Flat Tour, Just Amenities: Gurugram Realtor Mocks Ashneer Grover's DLF Camellias Visit, Offers Him A Job

A Gurugram-based realtor has offered entrepreneur Ashneer Grover a job as a field associate after taking a dig at his recent visit to DLF Camellias, one of the city's premium residential projects. In a viral post on X, realtor Abhishek Bharadwaj suggested that Grover's visit followed a familiar script used by property brokers when a tenant is unavailable to show a flat. According to Bharadwaj, Grover showcased the clubhouse, amenities and greenery instead of the apartment itself.

The visit featured in a video shared on Grover's wife's channel, titled 'Home Beyond the Price Tag'. In the video, Grover shared that he currently lives in Delhi and has leased out his apartment in DLF Camellias. He chose not to show the interiors, saying the flat is occupied by tenants and he wanted to respect their privacy, adding that he would give a full tour once it is vacant and he moves back in. For now, he said he mostly uses the Camellias clubhouse whenever he is in Gurugram for work.

Drawing on his experience of completing more than 200 property deals in Gurugram, Bharadwaj described how brokers sometimes focus on a housing society's amenities when they cannot show a property to a prospective buyer.

"When the tenant won't open the door, you still keep the visit on, and you take the buyer to the clubhouse, walk him slowly past the amenities, stop at the greenery for a minute so he can breathe in the Golf Course Road air, and keep him moving so he forgets to ask about the flat again," he wrote.

He pointed out that buyers looking at luxury homes in premium societies are often drawn to the address and exclusivity of the property. In such cases, the floor plan, apartment size and views may be discussed even when the buyer has not seen the flat in person. "In societies like this, that's how the visit actually goes. You show the buyer the floor plan, you tell him the flat faces the internal greens or the golf course side, and after that there's nothing left to see," he added.

However, Bharadwaj said he would make sure a buyer got to see the apartment, even if it meant spending an hour negotiating with the tenant to open the door.

See the post here:

Taking the joke further, the realtor offered Grover a field associate's position, saying the entrepreneur had already conducted a site visit in the same way brokers often do, by showing the clubhouse and greenery without discussing the apartment in detail. "Ashneer, I'm hiring field associates for site visits right now, and you've already done your first one exactly the way the industry does it. Club dikha diya, greenery dikha di, flat ki baat hi nahi ki," he joked.

The post drew reactions from social media users, with some joining in on the joke about Grover's supposed new career opportunity, while others discussed luxury housing and property prices in Gurugram.