Bowling Alley, Snow Room: Ashneer Grover's Tour Of Rs 100-Crore DLF Camellias Is Peak Luxury

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently offered a glimpse into the amenities at DLF Camellias, a luxury residential complex in Gurugram, saying the property could be worth more than Rs 100 crore because of the facilities and infrastructure it offers. In a recent YouTube vlog shared on the Madhuri and Ashneer Vlogs channel, Grover took viewers on a tour of the complex's clubhouse, swimming pools, landscaped pathways, sports facilities and entertainment spaces. "They have created a different city altogether. It is nothing like India," he said in the video.

Grover revealed that he currently lives in Delhi and has leased out his apartment at DLF Camellias. As a result, he primarily uses the complex's clubhouse when he visits Gurugram for work.

Here's the video:

He said the landscaped roads, greenery and well-maintained outdoor spaces were among the biggest attractions of the property. According to him, the development's private roads, walking paths and proximity to a golf course added to the overall experience.

"To the left of the society is a golf course, and just after that, a linear park for walking. The path is over 1 km long. This is the real thing for which you pay. The real luxury is the cleanliness and the landscape," he explained.

Grover also showed the clubhouse, which features meeting rooms, private dining areas and spaces for gatherings and parties. He said he had written his book 'Doglapan' while sitting in one of the clubhouse's seating areas.

The clubhouse also has a banquet hall that can accommodate gatherings of up to 500 people, along with a restaurant, a coffee shop and a bar. Other facilities include a gym, an indoor swimming pool, two outdoor pools, a jacuzzi, a snow room, a sauna and a steam room. "This is good enough for a gathering of up to 500 people. Basically, you don't have to step out and stay away from reality," he said.

The entertainment facilities include an indoor bowling alley, a karaoke lounge, a private movie theatre and gaming areas.

Residents can also access tennis, squash and table tennis courts, as well as a padel court. Grover said the clubhouse offered enough recreational and professional facilities for residents to spend much of their time within the complex without having to step outside.

A full version of the video was posted on YouTube. Check it out here:

Discussing the price of properties at DLF Camellias, Grover said the premium was not just for the apartments but for the wider ecosystem created by the developer. He described the complex as almost a separate city, with amenities and infrastructure that set it apart from other residential developments.

"I find it very fundamental for the kind of ecosystem that has been created by DLF. It is a very private place. It doesn't look like India. Usika premium price aap pay kar rahe ho. I think it is worth a lot more for the facilities," he said.

He added that DLF was developing another luxury project, DLF Dahlias, which was expected to offer an even higher level of amenities.

Grover did not show the inside of his apartment, explaining that it was currently occupied by tenants and that he wanted to respect their privacy. He said he might give viewers a tour once the apartment became vacant and he moved back in.