More October Rain For Delhi, Orange Alert In Place

A western disturbance and cyclonic circulation caused rain in Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday, October 15. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region will experience moderate to intense rainfall today, at the rate of 5-15 mm per hour. The intensity led the weather department to declare an orange alert for Delhi, warning that the national capital and adjoining areas will also witness thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds are also expected at a speed of 40-60 kilometres per hour, the IMD further said.

The orange alert is in place till 2 pm, but rain and thunderstorms are expected on Friday too before conditions turn drier over the weekend.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 3.7 notches above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius, marking a dip in daytime temperatures, said the IMD.

The weather department also said that these conditions are part of a normal post-monsoon pattern, as the southwest monsoon continues to retreat and the northeast monsoon becomes active.

This is another spell of showers in October, a month that has already seen considerable amount of rain. In fact, Monday was Delhi's wettest October day in four years.

Change is weather has also improved the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), which remained in the moderate category on Wednesday. At 4 pm, the 24-hour average AQI was 181 (moderate), up from 158 (moderate) at the same time on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from the country. According to the IMD, the withdrawal line on October 14 passed through Dhubri, Kolkata, Angul, Khammam and Honavar. Conditions are becoming favourable for its withdrawal from additional areas.