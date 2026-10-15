Weather Update For October 16: Showers In Delhi NCR, Rain Across North India States

Weather Update October 16: Delhi NCR witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Thursday (October 15), bringing a dip in temperatures. Parts of North India also cooled, with snowfall in higher reaches. Over the last 24 hours, icy winds and widespread wet weather swept through Himachal Pradesh.

Snowfall on October 15: High-altitude spots like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur woke up to blankets of fresh snow, with places like Koksar and Keylong recording 2 to 5 centimetres of snow. Meanwhile, heavy downpours and thunderstorms rolled through lower areas and towns like Mandi and Bilaspur, which dipped daytime temperatures significantly.

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Weather Outlook for October 16 (Friday): India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the ongoing wet spell to ease a bit, with conditions gradually improving through the day. Heavy rainfall activity is likely to get weaker, with many regions likely to see clearer skies.

Delhi NCR and Neighbouring States: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast across Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 50 kmph. East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab may also see scattered rainfall, while West Uttar Pradesh remains under rain influence from October 15-16.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 30 degrees C, with the minimum temperature expected to be near 22 degrees C. There is a little chance of rain, with the day expected to remain mostly dry.

"Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain at many places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during early morning to noon. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 29°C to 31°C and 18°C to 20°C, respectively," says IMD.

"The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi."

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming up to 18 kmph from the east direction during afternoon."

"The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the east direction during evening and night hours."

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Rajasthan: East Rajasthan is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall between October 14-16, while western parts of the state may see showers between October 14-15.

Western Himalayan Region: Rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 16. Himachal Pradesh can expect showers during October 16-17, while Uttarakhand may see rain activity continuing from October 14-18. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also anticipated in Uttarakhand, particularly on October 16.

Southern parts: IMD states that isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 15th-16th October; Kerala and Mahe on 15th October, South Interior Karnataka on 16th October.