'So Damn Wholesome': Blinkit Riders Rescue Puppy Who Now Joins Them On Deliveries, Internet Reacts

A Mumbai-based professional recently shared a wholesome incident when a routine grocery delivery turned into a sweet surprise. In a LinkedIn post, customer Roshan Mhatre shared his experience of placing an order on the app. When he went down to collect his package, he saw the delivery partner sitting on his bike with a puppy.

When Mhatre asked the driver about the puppy, the worker explained that the dog had recently suffered severe injuries after being hit by a car.

The delivery partners from a nearby warehouse stepped in, brought the puppy to safety, and took care of it.

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"So yesterday I ordered some stuff from Blinkit. A person came 15 minutes later with a dog like fr. Here's the picture," the customer wrote.

"I asked about the dog, he told me that the dog came under a car tyre and was in very serious condition. The Blinkit delivery riders of the place took care of him and healed him."

"Now the dog stays at the warehouse and goes for deliveries with delivery partners."

See the post here:

Social media reaction

The heartwarming incident drew thousands of reactions online, with social media users praising the delivery team. "Felt like another distressed experience post on the initial read. However, upon reading it in its entirety, felt good. Having positive shout-outs are very important," one user wrote.

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"The pup is living "jaane nahi denge tujhe" moment from 3 idiots. Nice to see humanity and kindness in action," another user wrote.

"From being rescued to becoming the delivery team's mascot," a third user noted.

"The kind of stories that make me restore some faith in humanity... love to the community who not only took care of this bhondu but also take him for deliveries with them... soo wholesommeee... thanks for sharing this," a fourth user said. "It's no longer Blinkit but Bhowit."