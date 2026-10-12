Chinese Man Arrested For Spreading Fake Rumour About Child's Grave On Apartment Roof

A man was arrested by police in southwestern China for inventing a bizarre viral story that claimed a young boy was buried on top of a residential building, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The case was reported in Chengdu, located in Sichuan province. It came to light when a homeowner, known by her surname Li, went public after a neighbour told her that what looked like a grave had been discovered on the rooftop right above her seventh-floor apartment.

Li had purchased the second-hand flat back in 2017 and rented it out over the years. According to the neighbour, the rooftop was supposedly the final resting place of a seven-year-old boy who had lived in the building and passed away from an illness way back in 2009.

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The report mentioned that Li was disturbed by the claim and decided to check the spot. When she filmed it, it appeared to be teeth and bone hidden beneath a pile of rocks and weeds.

She then reported the matter to local authorities and tried to track down the former owner of the apartment. She feared that the alleged grave would affect her property's value.

Videos of the discovery quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and sparking widespread shock and concern online.

"This is horrifying. No matter how much you miss your child, you should give them a proper burial, not bury them on a rooftop," said one online user as quoted by the media outlet.

"If true, this could unsettle residents and send property prices tumbling," another user commented.

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However, investigators took a closer look at the site and quickly revealed the mystery. On October 8, police confirmed there was no grave, but rather an ordinary flower bed containing animal remains.

Laboratory tests revealed that the bone pieces belonged to livestock or poultry, while the teeth actually came from fish.

Authorities also checked official death records and spoke with local residents to get to the bottom of the panic. They traced the source of the fake story back to a 73-year-old neighbour named Liu.

Police detained Liu for spreading the rumour, though his exact motives remain unclear.