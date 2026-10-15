Australian Woman Charged After Mixing Colleague's Curry With Snail Poison

An Australian woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly mixing toxic snail pellets into a co-worker's leftover curry, the BBC reported. The incident took place back in February at a workplace in Oldbury, located in Perth's southern suburbs.

According to police in the state of Western Australia, a 58-year-old woman had brought a homemade curry to share with her colleagues during a morning tea break. Everyone enjoyed the dish and ate without any complaint.

But when the employee returned to finish up the leftovers for lunch, she spotted bright green granules scattered inside the food. She tasted a tiny bit of it, and her tongue went numb almost immediately.

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According to the report, the investigators claim that during the day, a 43-year-old woman walked into a chemical storage shed and then slipped into the staff room where the curry container was left unattended.

Police also state that the two women knew each other personally and had been involved in a relationship.

The victim quickly handed the meal over to detectives. After lab testing, it was confirmed that the bright green bits were indeed snail pellets containing metaldehyde, which is a chemical compound known to be highly poisonous and capable of causing severe injury or even death.

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"We're just very thankful that the person who tasted the curry was aware of something that wasn't quite right," Commissioner Col Blanch said according to the Seven Network. He also added that the poison can cause serious injury or death.

Following a detailed, months-long investigation, detectives finally arrested the 43-year-old suspect from Golden Bay. She has been formally charged with performing an unlawful act or omission with the intent to harm, specifically endangering the life, health, or safety of another person.