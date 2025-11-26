Sydney Woman Loses Part Of Finger, Undergoes 6 Surgeries After Routine Manicure Leads To Sepsis

A 27-year-old woman from Sydney has shared a serious warning after a seemingly routine manicure turned into a medical nightmare, resulting in sepsis, multiple surgeries, and the partial loss of her finger. Claudia Ruffin said her health took a drastic turn just hours after visiting a nail salon in the upscale suburb of Double Bay, news.com.au reported. What started as a relaxing self-care day turned into a nightmare when she developed a severe Strep infection that progressed to sepsis.

In emotional videos shared on social media, Ruffin recounted how the experience "changed her life forever." Initially, the manicure was meant to be a light-hearted Valentine's Day treat in 2024, but she soon began to feel unwell. "My heart felt like it was going to explode out of my chest. I had blurry vision. My toes felt numb," she said in a TikTok video.

Ruffin's quick-thinking friend rushed her to St Vincent's Hospital emergency unit after worrying blood results. She was kept overnight, and by morning, her thumb was swollen. The medical team wasn't initially concerned, but things took a serious turn when they spotted red tracking lines extending from her thumb to her neck, a sign of potential lymphangitis, a bacterial infection that can spread through the lymphatic system.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated, with her thumb turning black and the discolouration spreading down her hand within an hour. This alarming symptom prompted immediate emergency surgery.

What followed was a month-long hospital stay as Ruffin battled sepsis, an ordeal she described as nothing short of "hell." Over the course of several weeks, she underwent six surgeries, received 48 stitches, had one skin graft, and was in and out of the operating room multiple times.

"They had to amputate down to my nail bed. A plastic surgeon reconstructed it at the end, but I still can't fully use it or feel anything," she said.

"Over the course of the last 13 days #sepsis has left me bed ridden on intravenous antibiotics, undergoing 5 surgeries which included a skin graft to repair the necrotic tissue I lost on my thumb, all caused by a Strep infection I contracted during a routine nail manicure. I cannot stress the importance of doing your own due diligence on nail salons to ensure they are maintaining hygienic and sterile practices and to understand the risks. Because I didn't," she wrote in an update on Instagram.

After spending a painful year in and out of the hospital, she is now speaking out to raise awareness about the dangers of sepsis. She emphasised the importance of choosing safe, certified salons that follow proper hygiene and sterilisation practices, especially for those who regularly get manicures.

Nail technicians play a crucial role in preventing the spread of infections. According to Health NSW, they're responsible for implementing infection control practices to ensure their clients' safety. Skin penetration treatments like cuticle cutting and razor scraping can spread viral, bacterial, and fungal infections if equipment and surfaces aren't properly sanitised.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body responds extremely to an infection. It's a medical emergency that can lead to death within 12 hours if left untreated. Symptoms include fever, chills, rapid breathing, confusion, and low blood pressure.