Australian Woman Amazed By Food Delivery In Indian Train: "The Coolest Thing Ever"

An Australian travel content creator has gone viral on social media for a video expressing her astonishment and delight at the seamless food delivery service available on Indian trains. In a video, Bec McColl described the experience as "the coolest thing ever," noting that such a convenient service is uncommon in her home country of Australia.

In her video, filmed while on a moving train, McColl shows off a pizza and French fries she ordered. The delivery agent met her at a scheduled station stop to hand over the food right to her seat/carriage, coordinated through an app. She says, "India is so cool. I just ordered pizza and french fries on a train that is moving, and the delivery driver actually met me on the train. How sick is that? That is so cool."

A text overlay in the clip stated, "India is ahead of the times when it comes to this!!"

This service, facilitated by apps integrated with railway information systems, allows passengers to order from a wide range of restaurants, with delivery timed precisely for the train's arrival at specific stations.

The video generated significant attention and discussion online, with many social media users from various countries echoing her surprise and praising the efficiency of India's integrated railway and food delivery systems.

One user wrote, "Welcome! We ain't as bad as the media portrays us, spend a little, luxury is not expensive here, also ensures a bit of safety. Happy to have you with us! Enjoy."

Another commented, "What do you mean it's so cool, isn't it common in other countries, like you know for longer journeys"

A third said, "THATS CRAZY- i'm travelling china rn and saw the same thing happen next to me was crazy."

This follows similar positive reactions from other foreign travellers, including British and Canadian vloggers, who were also impressed by the convenience and quality of onboard food options and e-catering services on Indian Railways.