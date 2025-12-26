30-Hour Train Ride in India: Kenyan Vlogger Shares Unfiltered Experience

A video posted by Kenyan travel vlogger Vin Soul has gone viral after he documented his experience on an Indian general class train, drawing attention to the challenges of unreserved rail travel in the country.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Soul is seen seated on an upper berth in a packed coach after a journey of over 30 hours. The clip shows crowded conditions, with people and luggage occupying every possible space. One particular moment stood out to viewers-a fellow passenger, unable to find room, unintentionally fell asleep on Soul's lap.

The vlogger captioned the post, "Travelling for over 30 hours on an Indian general train is not for the weak. Babysitting a grown man," striking a humorous tone that resonated with many. While some viewers expressed amusement, others acknowledged the reality of overcrowding in Indian trains, especially in general class during peak travel times.

The clip has sparked widespread conversation online, with many users appreciating Soul's lighthearted take and patience in the face of discomfort. Others highlighted the need for improved conditions in unreserved compartments.

Some users expressed regret and embarrassment, with one commenting, "We fail as humans to respect a visitor, sorry brother," while another said, "Man, I am sorry from his side." Others offered a more practical perspective, noting that such situations are typical in Indian general class travel. "Don't get uncomfortable bro, that's a general class," one user wrote, while another advised, "You should buy a ticket for a reserved seat-it's common in the general compartment."



Vin Soul, known for his travel content across Asia, has gained popularity for sharing raw and authentic experiences from his journeys.