Australian Woman Ends Up In Coma After Nose Job, Eyelid Surgery Goes Horribly Wrong In Vietnam

An Australian woman is currently fighting for her life in a Vietnamese hospital after a minor cosmetic surgery went horribly wrong, leaving her in an induced coma and on life support. According to New York Post, Chloe Mowday, a 31-year-old mother of three from Perth, had traveled to Vietnam with her family in November, exploring the popular holiday destination before undergoing the planned procedure.

They were planning to visit Disneyland in Hong Kong and Universal Studios in Singapore afterwards. Unfortunately, Chloe's trip took a tragic turn after she underwent a nose job (rhinoplasty) and eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) at a local hospital. The procedures, meant to be routine, went catastrophically wrong. Hours after the operation, her organs began to shut down. Paramedics had to resuscitate her after she went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

Her brother Rod said the family is still unsure what caused her organs to shut down, and she's currently in critical condition, unable to speak or breathe on her own. Doctors suspect she may have developed Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), a rare and life-threatening condition caused by a bacterial infection, following her cosmetic surgery. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet, and she's still undergoing tests to determine the exact cause of her critical condition. A police investigation is also underway.

Family's Struggle to Bring Her Home

Chloe Mowday's brother other and family members immediately flew to Vietnam after receiving the heartbreaking news. However, they said they're facing significant challenges due to the language barrier and lack of clear medical information, making the situation even more distressing.

The family is desperate to transfer her back to Australia for specialist care, as doctors in Vietnam have advised she would have a better chance of survival there. The family faces overwhelming medical bills and the high cost of a medical evacuation flight, which requires an upfront payment of around A$125,000.

A fundraiser has been launched by her family to cover these costs and bring her home. The family is also exploring other options, including bank loans and accessing superannuation, to bridge the gap. Chloe's brother Rod is urging people to donate, saying she's a "loving soul with three young children and a loving husband" who deserves a chance to recover at home.

"She is such a beautiful girl and a loving soul with 3 young children a loving husband who has been by her side since this happened with their 5 year old son there too. The doctors have informed us that she has a better chance of getting through this at home in Australia so we are trying to get her home via air ambulance as soon as possible. We are trying to raise funds for the flight and the rising medical costs. please help if you can. Anything can help," he wrote.

The family have also been in touch with the Australian embassy locally and in Vietnam to assist with transfers to Perth.