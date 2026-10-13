'My 8 Months Of Hard Work Wasted': Bittu Tabahi Shares 'Heartbreaking' Update Of Ajnar River

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popular as 'Bittu Tabahi', gained global recognition for his efforts to clean rivers. But recently, he shared a 'heartbreaking' update that quickly caught the internet's attention, sparking debate about civic sense and public responsibility. In an Instagram video, he revealed the current condition of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. Just weeks ago, the river banks were clean. Today, they are once again choking on plastic bags and garbage.

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To clean the Ajnar River earlier, he spent eight long months pulling out tonnes of garbage from the water, working completely on his own without fancy equipment.

The river's condition left him disappointed, but instead of walking away, he decided to clean it again. Although he isn't a strong swimmer, he still jumped back into the river to pull out the trash bag by bag.

"I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this," Bittu wrote as the caption of the video shared on Tuesday. He asked the online users to share suggestions on how he can remove more garbage from this river efficiently.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

As soon as the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section sharing their opinions. "That's an awful amount of waste floating in the water beneath that bridge! It must be frustrating to face this every time, but please don't give up. Your hard work deserves so much appreciation," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Use appropriate clothes for this type of cleaning; this includes boots and special pants. Good luck, greetings from Amazon Brazil," one user shared valuable advice.

"Talk to the Municipal Corporation and get a fine imposed for dumping garbage here. Otherwise, this will keep happening," a third user suggested.