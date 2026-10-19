Bittu Tabahi Disheartened After Dustbin Placed To Keep River Clean Gets Stolen

Keeping a river clean requires more than removing waste from the water. In Madhya Pradesh, environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, placed dustbins along the banks of the Ajnar River to help people throw away waste properly. However, one of the dustbins has now been stolen, leaving the 20-year-old activist disappointed.

Bittu shared a video on Instagram on Friday showing the condition of the Ajnar River in Rajgarh district. Despite his months of hard work to clean the river, plastic bags and other waste have started piling up along its banks again.

In the video, Bittu explained that he had placed two dustbins near the riverbank to encourage people not to litter. However, when he returned to the spot, he found that one of the bins was missing.

Watch Video Here:

He clarified that the dustbins were not meant for his personal use but had been placed there to help people dispose of waste and prevent the river from becoming polluted again.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Bittu wrote that the drums placed for the convenience of the public had also been stolen.

The incident comes just days after Bittu expressed his disappointment in another video over the river becoming polluted again despite months of cleanup efforts.

The river's condition left him disappointed, but instead of walking away, he decided to clean it again. Although he isn't a strong swimmer, he still jumped back into the river to pull out the trash bag by bag.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "I've started to feel really sorry for him at this point."

Another user commented, "I support you, brother."

"People need to understand, adapting this will make river cleaner," added a third user.