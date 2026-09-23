Bittu Tabahi Removes 2,435 kg Waste In Gurugram As His Cleanup Mission Reaches NCR

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as 'Bittu Tabahi', has taken his cleanliness campaign beyond Madhya Pradesh, bringing his #CleanWithBittu mission to different parts of the National Capital Region. After gaining attention for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh and the Yamuna in Delhi, Bittu has now moved across Gurugram and Noida, urging people to join him in tackling the growing problem of waste in public spaces and along riverbanks.

The three-day cleanup drive began in Delhi on September 20, where Bittu and his team collected around 585 kg of waste. The campaign then moved to Gurugram the following day, with the team taking on a heavily littered stretch near Khedki Daula.

According to Bittu's social media post, the Gurugram drive resulted in 2,435 kg of waste being removed. Several local residents also joined the effort, helping Bittu and his team clear the area.

A video shared by Bittu shows him arriving at Khedki Daula with his team and getting straight to work. The area was covered with plastic and other discarded waste. Bittu highlighted the danger posed by the garbage, particularly to stray cattle that can accidentally consume plastic while feeding.

After Delhi and Gurugram, the final leg of the campaign moved to Noida. Bittu announced a cleanup drive at Yuva Shakti Ghat in Sector 94, beginning at 6 am, and invited members of the public to join him in cleaning the Yamuna riverfront.

Bittu Tabahi's Cleanup Mission

Bittu's cleanup journey began much earlier, in his hometown of Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

A student and environmental volunteer, Bittu was disturbed by the amount of plastic, algae, sludge and other waste accumulating around the Ajnar River near a local temple. Frustrated by the lack of action, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He launched his cleanup campaign on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. The effort which started with a few friends gradually turned into a largely solo mission.

Bittu manually removed large quantities of waste from the river, working with basic equipment and often without proper safety gear. He has also spoken about the physical challenges involved, including infections, severe skin irritation and encounters with snakes while working in and around the water.

The campaign was largely funded through his own savings, with Bittu spending money on equipment and other supplies needed for the cleanups.

His efforts to restore the Ajnar River eventually attracted attention beyond India. His work even caught the eye of Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of Dutch environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup, who reportedly offered him a job.