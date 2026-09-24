Huawei Launches Smartwatch With Inflatable Blood Pressure Cuff

Smartwatches are moving beyond the day-to-day tasks of step counts and heart-rate tracking. Companies like Apple and others have added ECG and other functionalities to their products. But Chinese tech firm Huawei has gone a step further - by adding a blood pressure cuff (yes, you read it right) to their latest smartwatch, called the D3. The tiny cuff is embedded into the watch strap and inflates around your wrist to give systolic and diastolic readings. A video of the product has gone viral on social media.

According to t3.com, the D3 is a successor to Huawei's Watch D, which could already take blood pressure readings. What's new is that the company miniaturised the hardware further and to make it more appealing to customers.

Huawei uses the oscillometric method, combining a mechanical cuff with a pressure sensor to produce systolic and diastolic readings, according to the t3.com report. The company has secured the European CE-MDR medical certification.

"Watch D3 supports ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), with blood pressure readings taken over 24 hours at regular intervals as you go about your daily activities, resulting in a professional ABPM report that you can share with your GP. The approach gives users a fuller picture of blood pressure trends and allows for greater accuracy," the company said in a release.

Watch D3 doesn't feel like a medical device. The body is now just 11.3mm thick with a 1.92-inch AMOLED display that has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, according to Huawei. The watch weighs only 40 grams.

Huawei announced Watch D3 this month and it is available for 399.99 pounds in the UK. It comes in black, gold and mocha gold colours.

The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android.