Has Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Left China? Viral Rumour Sparks Online Buzz

An unverified rumour claiming that Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei has left China with his family has been spreading on Chinese social media. According to Canada-based digital media publication Wccftech, the speculation began circulating online around September 12, with posts and alleged internal Huawei chat screenshots referring to developments at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen.

Posts circulating on Chinese social media claimed there was a heavy police presence at Huawei's headquarters, although there is no independent verification of the claim. Other social media users then linked the alleged activity to a claim that Ren Zhengfei and members of his family had left China through the coastal area around Shenzhen.

Wccftech reported that the claims were circulating on Chinese social media but stressed that the reports had not been independently verified. The publication also noted that the speculation appeared shortly before China's new exit-control rules came into force.

Why has the rumour spread now?

The speculation comes at a sensitive time for Chinese technology companies. New rules covering China's exit and entry controls came into force on September 15. The rules allow authorities to restrict overseas travel in cases involving national security, export controls and technology-related security concerns.

The timing appears to have helped fuel online speculation about Ren Zhengfei. However, the introduction of new travel restrictions does not provide evidence that the Huawei founder has left the country.

What are Chinese social media users saying?

Posts circulating online have linked alleged activity at Huawei's headquarters with claims about Ren Zhengfei's whereabouts.

One widely shared claim suggested that he had travelled towards the coast with his family before the new exit controls took effect.

Wccftech said social media posts had also attempted to connect the alleged movement with reports of police activity at Huawei's headquarters. However, there is no reliable evidence presented in the report confirming that Ren Zhengfei travelled out of China.

New exit rules take effect

The rumours have emerged as China introduces tighter rules on overseas travel.

Under the new regulations, Chinese citizens considered a potential threat to national or technological security can face restrictions on leaving the country. The measures include cases involving violations of export controls and technology import and export rules.

The new rules have attracted attention because of their possible impact on people working in China's technology sector.

No confirmation that Ren Zhengfei has left China

Ren Zhengfei is the founder and CEO of Huawei, one of China's most important technology companies.

But claims that he has escaped China with his family remain only rumours circulating on Chinese social media.

Wccftech's report does not establish that Ren Zhengfei has left China, and there is no independent confirmation of the claim.