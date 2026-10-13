Rare 2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Painting Of Two Brothers Unveiled After Careful Restoration

A famous piece of ancient Egyptian art from the famed Fayoum portraits, known as the "Tondo of the Two Brothers", is making headlines, the Independent.UK reported. The nearly 2,000-year-old portrait is old, but on Sunday a restored version was unveiled. The artwork is part of the renowned collection of Fayoum portraits, which are stunning panel paintings created during the Roman period that were placed over the faces of mummies.

Most of these portraits usually show a single person, but this round wooden piece depicts two brothers side-by-side, making it a rare and prized find for historians.

The local conservators at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir teamed up with restoration experts from Rome for the restoration.

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After working on the piece for three weeks, they stabilised the wood and carefully cleaned the surface using a traditional wax-mixing technique.

The careful work brought back the clear facial features of the brother on the right, which had faded over time.

The restoration was much needed as time had taken a heavy toll on the wooden panel over the centuries. It was further damaged by termites.

"The restoration of the Tondo of the Two Brothers is an important example of what can be achieved through international cooperation in the preservation and study of cultural heritage," Sherif Fathy, Egypt's minister of tourism and antiquities, said as quoted by The Associated Press.

"Egypt and Italy share deep historical and cultural ties, and this project brings together Egyptian and Italian expertise to preserve an exceptional work of art for future generations."

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The unveiling also brought big news for history and art fans, as Egypt has announced that this artwork, along with a large collection of other Fayoum pieces, will soon travel out of the country for a special exhibition in Rome.

The international audience can see more than 110 items, including painted panels, burial shrouds, masks, and ancient jewellery, from November through May 2027.