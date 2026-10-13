Bedbug Outbreak Grounds Qantas Flight In Rome, Plane Sent For 'Deep Clean'

A long-distance Qantas flight was cancelled after a bedbug outbreak, the BBC reported. The Boeing 787, operating a 17-hour flight from Australia to Italy on October 9, had to be grounded for a "deep clean". The issue came to light when several passengers in the economy section began noticing itchy bumps and realising they were being bitten by the insects. Flight attendants helped passengers by providing them with antihistamines for the itching. Unfortunately, the supply on board wasn't enough, and the medication eventually ran out before the flight landed in Rome.

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Once the plane touched down, airline officials announced that the aircraft would be grounded, instead of turning it straight back around for the return trip to Australia. Hence, the scheduled return flight from Rome was abruptly cancelled.

"We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday's Rome to Perth service which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The company covered hotel accommodations for the stranded passengers and got everyone booked onto alternative flights within a 48-hour window.

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Bed bugs are small, flat, wingless, reddish-brown insects from the family Cimicidae. They feed exclusively on the blood of humans and warm-blooded animals, mostly at night.

According to the CDC, bed bugs are not known to spread diseases to people, but they can cause itching and loss of sleep.

"Sometimes intense itching can lead to excessive scratching and possibly a secondary skin infection. An allergic reaction to several bites is possible," CDC added.

"If you think you are having an allergic reaction to bed bug bites, speak with your healthcare provider."