Video: 12-Year-Old Becomes Flight Attendant For A Day After Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

A 12-year-old Trisha Ong recently became a Qantas flight attendant for one day, People magazine reported. After spending years managing a serious health condition and undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant, she finally got the opportunity to live her dream. It was made possible because of Make-A-Wish Australia and Qantas.

According to the media outlet, Trisha was first diagnosed with severe kidney problems when she was just four years old. "[It's been] very hard, I spent a lot of my life in [the] hospital, went through a lot of pain, a lot of treatment and stuff," Trisha told 7NEWS Sydney.

Her childhood was shaped by routine treatments, hospital stays, and daily physical limits. However, after recently receiving a successful organ transplant, her health cleared enough to make her long-held ambition a reality.

The video of her becoming a cabin crew member was shared on social media, where she can be seen dressed in an official Qantas uniform tailored just for her. She then began working alongside the airline's active flight crew.

"A wish. A pair of wings. A day to remember," the airline wrote as the caption of the video. "Twelve-year-old Trisha has dreamed of becoming a Qantas cabin crew member for years. Thanks to @makeawishaust and teams across Qantas, she got to experience exactly that."

Watch the video here:

"From training and emergency procedures to earning her wings and helping serve customers onboard, Trisha embraced every moment," the airline said.

"Having overcome end-stage kidney failure and undergone a transplant, her strength and positivity inspired everyone she met along the way."

"We're so proud to have been part of making Trisha's wish come true."

The outlet mentioned that before takeoff on a commercial flight to Adelaide, she assisted with pre-flight preparation, greeted passengers as they boarded, delivered safety announcements, and helped serve snacks in the cabin.