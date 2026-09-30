Israeli Tourist Thanks Rajasthan Police After 4 Arrested Over Objectionable Video: "I Still Love India"

An Israeli tourist has thanked Rajasthan Police and Ajmer Police after swift action was taken over an old video that went viral on social media, in which people were allegedly heard making inappropriate comments about her. Galia Kovo, the Israeli tourist featured in the video, specifically thanked Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala and the Gandhi Nagar police team for taking action in the matter.

Kovo clarified that the video circulating on social media is around four years old. She said she had originally posted it as a funny travel memory and was unaware at the time that the people seen in the video were making objectionable comments about her.

'I Still Love India'

In her message, Kovo spoke about her affection for India. She said she had travelled across the country alone for nearly six months and continues to have a deep love for India. She also stressed that the four people seen in the video do not represent Indian society as a whole.

Kovo thanked Indians for the love and support she received after the video resurfaced. She said she remains grateful to the people of India and hopes to return to the country and travel here again.

She also sent her love to Indians from Israel.

Ajmer Police Take Swift Action

After the video resurfaced on social media, Ajmer Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and began an investigation. Using technical and intelligence resources, police identified the people allegedly involved in the incident.

Police teams subsequently conducted raids and arrested four accused persons.

The police said action has been taken against the accused under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A separate case will also be registered in connection with the incident, followed by a detailed investigation.

The arrested accused are being questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

Rajasthan Police said misbehaviour with foreign tourists and any act that disrespects women will not be tolerated. The force said it would continue to take prompt action when such incidents come to light on social media, using available technical and intelligence resources to identify those involved and initiate legal proceedings.