<i>Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar</i> Director Reacts To <i>Drishyam</i> Comparisons, Sequel Possibility

Malayalam crime thriller Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar has drawn comparisons with Jeethu Joseph's acclaimed film Drishyam since its theatrical release.

Now that the Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer has arrived on OTT, the similarities between the two films have become a topic of discussion among viewers.

Director Shahad Nilambur, however, is happy to see his film being compared with one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated thrillers. Rather than viewing the comparisons as a burden, he sees them as a form of recognition.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Shahad said he was pleased that his film was being discussed alongside Jeethu Joseph's thriller, given its standing in Malayalam cinema.

Since its release, the film has also faced scrutiny on social media, with viewers questioning the logic behind certain scenes and pointing out what they believe are loopholes in the screenplay. The OTT release has brought renewed attention to these discussions.

Shahad also spoke about his decision to explore a different genre with Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar. After making Anuragam, he wanted to move away from familiar storytelling territory and experiment with a different kind of film.

When asked whether the crime thriller could have a sequel, the director did not rule out the possibility entirely. However, he made it clear that there were no immediate plans to take the story forward.

"Not at the moment. But given that the film ended with some questions, the possibility cannot be discarded completely. However, nothing as of now," he told Onmanorama.

Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar was released in theatres on September 11, 2026, and premiered on Netflix on October 9.

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