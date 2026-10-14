<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 350 Crore In India

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is nearing two weeks at the box office. After 12 days, the film has minted Rs 323 crore in India, while the gross stood at Rs 387.80 crore. On October 16, a bunch of new Hindi films are releasing. It's interesting to see how Drishyam 3 retains its hold at the box office amid new releases.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 12, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 8.50 crore across 14,846 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹387.80 Cr and total India net collections to ₹323.50 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 Cr on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹114.00 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹501.80 crore.

Drishyam 3 has already cemented its position as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Dhurandhar 2.

It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn's highest grossing film so far. It also marks Ajay Devgn's maiden Rs 300 crore hit in India.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.