Part Of Actor Ajay Devgn's Juhu Bungalow Demolished Over 'Illegal Construction'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area, days after a stop-work notice was issued over 'unauthorised' construction.

The 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located in Juhu's Kapole Co-operative Housing Society.

According to the civic body, internal alterations, erection of partition walls, window modifications, and other structural works were being carried out at the bungalow without the necessary municipal permissions. In this regard, the BMC issued a formal notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing the immediate halt of work and the submission of valid documentation.

However, the construction activity continued in defiance of the notice.

The civic body officials today intervened and pulled down the illegal sections of the structure.

Visuals showed officials using a hammer to break down the construction.

Devgn, meanwhile, has been caught up in another controversy for appearing in a 'Vimal Elaichi' advertisement, with the Maharashtra Food Development Authority (FDA) issuing a show-cause notice to him along with actors Shahrukh Khan and Tiger Shroff.

Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, popularly known as 'Singham', had said that the scrutiny stems from concerns that the advertisement could potentially serve as a surrogate for a banned product.

The actions come as Devgn's final chapter of the crime thriller franchise 'Drishyam' maintained its momentum in theatres and entered the Rs 400 crore club at the global box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense, and twists.