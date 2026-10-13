<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn Film Set To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film, which marks the final installment of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise, continued its strong run on Monday, earning over Rs 6 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 11, the film earned Rs 6.25 crore net at the Indian box office, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

After an 11-day run, the film's domestic gross collection stands at Rs 378.24 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 315.25 crore.

In overseas markets, the thriller earned Rs 2.50 crore gross on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 111.50 crore.

The film is now closing in on the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide, with its global gross collection currently standing at Rs 489.74 crore.

On Day 10, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 22.50 crore net across 14,872 shows.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn; stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studios, the film serves as the sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, it features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

The first film in the Hindi franchise was released on July 31, 2015, while the sequel arrived in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

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