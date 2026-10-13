Mohanlal Has A Special Message For <i>Drishyam 3</i> As Ajay Devgn Film Becomes 2026's 2nd-Highest Hindi Grosser

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final installment in the Hindi franchise, has been performing well since its release in cinemas on October 2. The film has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. Now, Mohanlal, who headlined the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, has shared a heartfelt message for Ajay and the film's team.

In a video shared by Star Studio 18, Mohanlal said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

Take a look:

Coming to the film's box-office performance, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 6.25 crore net on its 11th day from 13,605 shows across India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 378.24 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 315.25 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 2.50 crore gross on Day 11, taking its overseas total to Rs 111.50 crore gross.

As a result, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has now amassed Rs 489.74 crore worldwide, inching closer to the Rs 500-crore mark globally.

Talking about the biggest films of 2026 so far, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains the highest-grossing release of the year. The film has earned Rs 1,149.30 crore net at the Indian box office and Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studios, the film serves as the sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, it features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

The first film in the Hindi franchise was released on July 31, 2015, while the sequel arrived in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Film Becomes His Highest-Grossing Ever, His First To Cross Rs 300 Crore In India