'Seeing Mohanlal Reduced Like This...': <i>Jailer 2</i> Costume Designer Upset Over Three Looks Being Cut, Trailer Scene Trimmed

Jailer 2's costume designer has called out the film's makers for cutting three of Mohanlal's looks and trimming his trailer appearance in Rajinikanth's film. Mohanlal had a cameo role as Matthew in the film, and costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen has claimed that the superstar originally had a larger role in the sequel. However, following these developments, Jishad said he would not return for another sequel if one is made.

In a social media post, Jishad Shamsudeen wrote, "To everyone who loves and supports me - with the release of Jailer 2, I want to share an important update!! Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work, even when reduced to a 2-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film's release, three of Mohanlal Sir's distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out."

He added, "From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me. I don't stand for favours, profits, crore clubs, or stardom. I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir. Thank you for always standing by my journey."

Mohanlal's Character In Jailer 2

Mohanlal plays the role of a notorious smuggler named Matthew and Rajinikanth's character, Muthuvel Pandian's friend, in Jailer 2. His wardrobe included flashy outfits and sunglasses. As per the costume designer's claims, it appears that Mohanlal had more scenes than were ultimately shown in the film, and that portions of his role were trimmed.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit Jailer. The film brings back the actor as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself drawn into a dangerous world once again when his family comes under threat.

The sequel features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also return, with the latter reprising his role as Narasimha in an extended cameo.

Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance in the sequel.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander, with Vijay Kartik Kannan serving as the cinematographer and R Nirmal handling the editing.

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