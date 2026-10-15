<i>Jailer 2</i>: Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sivakarthikeyan And More Wish Rajinikanth's Film Success

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit the big screens today, October 15. Several celebrities, including Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sivakarthikeyan and Karthik Subbaraj, took to X to wish the film's team success and praise the superstar.

Nani wished the team a huge success and praised Rajinikanth's style and screen presence.

He wrote, "Wishing the team of #Jailer2 a huge success. Looking at @rajinikanth sir remind us age is just a number every single time with his swag and style is just what the legends are made of. All the very best dear @Nelsondilpkumar. I can only imagine Ani's duty for Thalaivar."

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj also extended his wishes to the team, calling for a mega blockbuster.

He wrote, "Wishing Thalaivar @rajinikanth a mega blockbuster with #Jailer2. Congrats da @Nelsondilpkumar. And as always "Big fan of your work" @anirudhofficial bro, Congratulations to @sunpictures and the entire cast and crew for this to be a raging success."

Sivakarthikeyan shared his excitement about the film and praised director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

He wrote, "#Jailer2 double blast. Indraikkum endrendraikkum oru Thalaivar dhan. Love you, my brothers @Nelsondilpkumar and @anirudhofficial, for this."

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj was equally impressed with Rajinikanth's performance and the film's ensemble cast.

He wrote, "Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2 @Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution @anirudhofficial breathes high octane energy in every frame.... Whattey wonderful moment to see @mithunda_off sir, @Mohanlal sir @NimmaShivanna sir @bindasbhidu sir @vidya_balan madam @iHrithik sir @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film.... Entertainment maxxxx ... Thank you @sunpictures and whole cast n crew for giving us Blockbuster feast in Theatres."

Producer Naga Vamsi also praised the film, saying that a Rajinikanth film should be enjoyed as a complete theatrical experience rather than judged by its first and second halves.

He wrote, "When it comes to SUPERSTAR cinema, there's NO ROOM for 1st Half vs 2nd Half comparisons! This Dasara, the box-office is set for an absolute BLAST with the arrival of MVP#Jailer2 is packed with PEAK MASS SAMBAVAM moments from start to finish! Every action block is an absolute Feast, making it a full-on Mass Entertainer for families and audiences."

Praising Nelson Dilipkumar's direction and Anirudh Ravichander's music, he added, "The way @Nelsondilpkumar presents SUPERSTAR @rajinikant SIR, the story, writing, emotions and fun... Everything is on Point! An absolute winner! And my dearest ROCKSTAR @anirudhofficial... What a Beast! When RAJINI SIR lights up the screen, he went ALL OUT with his songs and BGM, turning every moment into Pure Fireworks! He delivers big, every single time. Don't miss this Massive theatrical experience at your nearest cinemas," he concluded.

Actor Soori also shared a video of himself watching the film on X. Expressing his admiration for Rajinikanth, he wrote, "Thalaivar in my heart. Fan forever."

Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote on X, "So happy for our superstar @rajinikanth garu. Undisputed ."

Actor Khushbu Sundar joined the celebrations, calling Rajinikanth the biggest star and expressing her excitement about watching the film. She wrote on X, "And here comes the biggest STAR of all. The one and only - #SuperStar Everything about him gives you goosebumps. Can't wait to watch him and his magic."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit Jailer. The film brings back the actor as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself drawn into a dangerous world once again when his family comes under threat.

The sequel features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also return, with the latter reprising his role as Narasimha in an extended cameo.

Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance in the sequel.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Review: A Solid Commercial Entertainer Thanks To Superstar Rajinikanth