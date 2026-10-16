<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn Film Is On The Verge Of Entering Rs 400 Crore Club In India (Gross)

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at the box office after 14 days.

After 14 days, the film's domestic total stands at Rs 333 crore in India, while the gross stands on the verge of entering Rs 400 crore club. With Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Nayi Naveli crowding at the box office, it's interesing to see if Drishyam 3 could exceed Rs 350 crore mark in India.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 14, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 4.25 crore across 10,809 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹399.05 crore and total India net collections to ₹333 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1 crore on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to ₹116 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹515.05 crore.

Drishyam 3 has already cemented its position as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Dhurandhar 2.

It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn's highest grossing film so far. It also marks Ajay Devgn's maiden Rs 300 crore hit in India.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.