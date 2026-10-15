<i> Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's Film Is At Rs 328.75 Crore And Counting In India

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at the box office after 13 days. After 13 days, the film's domestic total stands at Rs 328 crore in India, while the gross at Rs 394 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 13, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 5.25 crore across 14,717 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹394 crore and total India net collections to ₹328.75 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹115 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹509 crore.

Drishyam 3 has already cemented its position as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Dhurandhar 2.

It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn's highest grossing film so far. It also marks Ajay Devgn's maiden Rs 300 crore hit in India.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.