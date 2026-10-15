<i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Is Now <i>Gajab Raat</i>, Manoj Bajpayee's Thriller Trailer Out

Netflix India has unveiled the trailer of Ritesh Shah's directorial debut Gajab Raat. The film, which was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat, changed its name after an uproar over its alleged cast insult.

The trailer follows events that took place on a single night. It shows a girl being brutally thrown out from a moving car in the heart of New Delhi and police springing to action. As Manoj Bajpayee's character Ajay Dixit begins to uncover the crime and the girl's identity, he comes across multiple hurdles, including conflicting claims around the girl's identity and people trying to bribe him.

Towards the end of the trailer, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who plays the love interest of Manoj Bajpayee's character, asks him when he is coming back. To which he replies, “Duniya kathor hai, Rosie. Time lagega lekin aaunga zaroor (The world's very tough, Rosie. It'll take time, but I'll return."

Produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers, the crime thriller boasts of an ensemble cast. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film also stars Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda, and Shraddha Das, among others, in leading roles.

Earlier this year, when Netflix India unveiled its slate for 2026, it introduced this film as Ghooskhor Pandat. However, the title sparked a storm on social media, as many users called the title casteist and offensive. The controversy also led to the registration of an FIR at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, as per The Indian Express report.

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint. Many political leaders also condemned the film's title.

Later producer Neeraj Pandey shared a statement on social media acknowledging that the film's title “hurt” a section of the audience. Manoj Bajpayee in a statement also said that he respects the emotions and concerns people shared over the title.

Gajab Raat will be released on Netflix on October 23.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon To Headline Large-Scale Horror Film Backed By Maddock: Report