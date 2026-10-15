Ayushmann Khurrana Hopes Fans Will Love <i>Udta Teer's</i> "Unconventional" Story

Ayushmann Khurrana is one Bollywood actor who has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. Be it playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, or a police officer investigating caste discrimination in Article 15, the actor has repeatedly surprised audiences with his choice of films.

Now, Ayushmann is gearing up to return to comedy with Udta Teer. This time, there is a twist. Or we should say several twists.

The upcoming film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, promises a mix of comedy, action and patriotism.

With the makers recently unveiling the second trailer, Ayushmann has shared what sets the film apart from the usual Bollywood entertainer, reported Pinkvilla.

Ayushmann also expressed excitement about audiences experiencing the film in theatres. The actor hoped that fans will enjoy its surprises, humour, and unpredictable moments.

“Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn. For me, the real hero of the film is its unique, genre-bending premise. We have seen patriotic films, action films and comedies, but bringing all three together in such a fun, unconventional way is something audiences haven't really seen before,” he was quoted as saying.

“We have enjoyed creating this world, and I am sure audiences will also enjoy the surprises, the madness and the laughter that comes with watching it on the big screen,” he continued.

What Is Udta Teer About?

Udta Teer follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and comes to believe he is an Indian patriot. What follows is a series of identity mix-ups, misunderstandings, and chaotic situations, driven by action and comedy.

The film brings Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan together again after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also marks Akash A. Kaushik's directorial debut.

Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala, Suhail Nayyar and Mukul Dev are also part of the film.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.

Apart from Udta Teer, Ayushmann has another major release lined up. The actor will star opposite Sharvari in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. It will release on November 27. The family drama will see Ayushmann play Prem, a character closely associated with Barjatya's films.

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