Pilates has been Bollywood celebrities' favourite exercise regimen over the past few years. Actress Sara Ali Khan is a regular practitioner of Pilates. Recently, celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of Sara performing exercises that are excellent for improving back health and posture. In the caption of the video, Purohit wrote, "At the desk all day? Or just need to extend and release the back and work those postural muscles? Here are some of @saraalikhan95 's and my favourite exercises, these you can do from the comfort of your home, or when you're travelling and just don't have access to anything."

Sara Ali Khan's exercise routine for back and posture

1. The Y-T-W Extensions

These three movements are typically done prone, meaning lying face down on the stomach or bent over at a 45-degree angle. They target the scapular stabilisers.

Y

Lie face down on a mat, with arms stretched overhead in a 'Y' shape. Lift your arms off the ground, engaging your back muscles while keeping your neck aligned with your spine. This exercise helps strengthen the upper back and improve shoulder stability.

T

From the same starting position, move your arms out to the side to create a 'T' shape. Pull your shoulder blades together as you lift your arms, focusing on engaging the mid-back. This enhances posture and shoulder strength.

W

Bend your elbows at your sides to create a 'W' shape with your arms. Lift the arms slightly and squeeze the shoulder blades together. This builds strength in the upper back and helps alleviate shoulder tension.

These exercises directly strengthen the middle and lower trapezius and rhomboids, which pull your shoulders back out of a slouched, rounded position.

Moving your arms through these three distinct angles lubricates the shoulder joint.

READ | Squats, Planks, Push-Ups: Sara Ali Khan's Cable Workout Is No Joke

2. Breaststroke Prep

This Pilates pre-exercise focuses on upper-back extension while keeping the lower back protected.

Lie face down with your forehead resting on the mat. Place your hands on the floor close to your shoulders, elbows bent and tucked in by your sides. Legs are parallel and hip-distance apart.

Inhale to prepare. As you exhale, pull your belly button away from the mat and slide your shoulder blades down your back. Reach the crown of your head forward and lift your head, neck, and upper chest slightly off the mat.

Keep your gaze down at the floor to maintain a long, neutral neck. Do not push heavily into your hands; use your upper-back muscles to lift. Inhale to hold, and exhale to lower down.

3. Swan Dive Prep

This move builds on the breaststroke prep, adding a larger range of motion to increase spinal flexibility and abdominal control.

Lie face down. Place your hands slightly wider than your shoulders, palms flat on the mat, with elbows bent.

Inhale as you slowly press down into your hands to lift your upper body into a long, supported arch.

Only lift as high as feels comfortable without pinching your lower back. Lower down with control on your exhale.

READ | Here's How Sara Ali Khan Beat PCOS: You Can Too With These Tips

The swan dive engages the entire back while promoting flexibility in the spine. It introduces a graceful movement pattern that enhances core strength and stimulates the muscles along the spine, improving overall back strength and posture.

For the unversed, Pilates is a low-impact, mind-body fitness method that focuses on core strength, posture, flexibility, and controlled breathing.

Pilates offers a myriad of benefits, especially for those looking to improve their back health, neck relaxation, and posture. Regular practice increases flexibility while also building strength, especially in the core, legs, and arms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.