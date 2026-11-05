Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms: 6 Hidden Signs Beyond Bone Health

Vitamin D is classically known for regulating calcium and preventing bone-related issues. However, vitamin D, often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," is essential for your overall health in more ways than one. In fact, inadequate levels of this vital nutrient can lead to a variety of subtle symptoms that may go unnoticed. Chronic deficiency disrupts multiple non-skeletal physiological pathways, contributing to a variety of systemic conditions. Here are six hidden signs of vitamin D deficiency that emphasise the importance of maintaining optimal levels for overall well-being.

6 ways vitamin D deficiency affects your health

1. Constant fatigue and low energy levels

One of the common but overlooked symptoms of vitamin D deficiency is chronic fatigue. Individuals may find themselves feeling unusually tired and lacking energy, even after a full night's sleep. Vitamin D plays a role in regulating energy levels and supporting muscle function. In older adults, a deficiency significantly increases the risk of accidental falls and subsequent fractures.

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2. Mood changes and depression

Vitamin D is also linked to mood regulation and mental health. Research has shown that low levels of vitamin D can contribute to feelings of sadness and depression. This connection is thought to arise from vitamin D's influence on certain neurotransmitters, like serotonin, which are crucial for mood stabilisation.

3. Impaired immune function

Another sign of insufficient vitamin D is an increase in infections and illnesses. Vitamin D plays a pivotal role in immune system regulation, helping your body fend off pathogens. Low levels can lead to a weakened immune response, making you more susceptible to colds, flu, and other infections. If you notice that you are frequently falling ill or taking longer to recover, it may be wise to assess your vitamin D levels.

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4. Muscle weakness and pain

Vitamin D is not only important for bone health; it also plays a critical role in muscle strength. A deficiency can lead to muscle weakness and discomfort, especially in the legs and hips. Many individuals attribute this weakness to ageing or lack of physical activity, but it may be a sign of inadequate vitamin D levels.

5. Hair loss

Vitamin D is vital for hair follicle cycling, and lower levels can disrupt this process, leading to thinning or loss of hair.

6. Cognitive decline

Several studies have linked low vitamin D levels with cognitive impairment and an increased risk of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Deficiency in vitamin D can manifest as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and slower reaction times.

Maintaining adequate levels of this vital nutrient can be accomplished through sun exposure, dietary sources like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods, and supplementation when necessary. Prioritising vitamin D could improve not only bone strength but also mood, energy levels, immune function, and cognitive health, leading to better health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.