Osteoporosis is often considered a health concern primarily affecting older women, particularly after menopause. However, new research examining bone density in Indian men highlights why bone health deserves greater attention across genders. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in 2026 estimated that 14.6% of healthy adult Indian men in the studies analysed had osteoporosis, while 50.3% had osteopenia, a condition characterised by lower-than-normal bone density.

The findings are a reminder that weakened bones can go unnoticed until a fracture occurs. As Delhi-NCR approaches winter, doctors at Kailash Hospital, Noida, are urging people to pay attention to nutrition, physical activity and individual risk factors. Poor air quality can make outdoor exercise difficult, potentially disrupting routines that support bone health, although pollution is not an established direct cause of osteoporosis.

"Osteoporosis often goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs," says Dr Sushil Sharma, Senior Consultant, Joint and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Kailash Hospital, Noida.

Understanding who is at risk, when to consider a bone-density assessment and how to maintain bone strength is important for preventing fractures and preserving independence with age.

Osteoporosis In Indian Men: What Does The New Research Show?

The systematic review included 21 studies, with six studies involving 1,569 men contributing to the pooled osteoporosis estimate. Seven studies involving 1,585 men contributed to the estimate for osteopenia. The researchers estimated osteoporosis prevalence at 14.6% and osteopenia prevalence at 50.3%. However, the studies showed substantial variation, meaning these figures should not be interpreted as nationally representative estimates for every Indian man.

Osteoporosis weakens bones and increases their susceptibility to fractures. Osteopenia indicates lower bone density but is not the same as osteoporosis. Both findings underline the importance of understanding bone health rather than assuming that the condition affects only women.

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Who Is At Risk Of Osteoporosis?

Ageing, hormonal changes, inadequate calcium and vitamin D, physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and certain medications can contribute to bone loss.

Women face an additional risk around menopause because declining oestrogen levels accelerate bone loss. Those experiencing early menopause, particularly before 45, may need an earlier assessment based on their medical history and other risk factors.

Dr Aakar Kapoor, Founder, Partner and Consultant Radiologist at City Imaging & Clinical Labs, Delhi, highlights the importance of recognising hormonal changes and prolonged inactivity when assessing bone-health risks.

Working professionals who spend much of the day sitting may struggle to get sufficient physical activity. However, sedentary behaviour does not automatically mean someone has osteoporosis. A person's age, medical history, fracture history and other risk factors should guide clinical assessment.

Can Winter Pollution Affect Bone Health?

Poor air quality during Delhi-NCR's winter months can discourage people from exercising outdoors. Reduced activity may make it harder to maintain muscle strength, balance and bone health.

Researchers are also investigating possible associations between long-term exposure to fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, and lower bone mineral density. However, this remains an area of research, and air pollution should not be presented as an established direct cause of osteoporosis.

When outdoor air quality is poor, people can consider exercising indoors, where feasible, while following local air-quality advisories. Regular movement breaks during working hours and appropriate muscle-strengthening activities can help maintain an active routine.

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When Should You Get A Bone Density Test?

Osteoporosis often develops without obvious symptoms. A fracture following a minor fall, unexplained loss of height, persistent back pain or a progressively stooped posture warrants medical evaluation.

"Older adults, postmenopausal women and those with risk factors, including early menopause or a previous fracture, should consult their doctor about bone mineral density testing," says Dr Sharma.

A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA or DEXA) scan is the standard test used to measure bone mineral density, usually at the hip and spine. Doctors determine whether testing is appropriate based on age, medical history, previous fractures and other risk factors. It is not routinely necessary for every healthy young adult.

Dr Kapoor also emphasises discussing bone-health assessment with a doctor, particularly for women experiencing early menopause and people with other risk factors.

How To Protect Bone Health And Prevent Fractures

Adequate calcium, protein and vitamin D support bone health. A balanced diet can include milk, curd, paneer, calcium-set tofu, pulses, green leafy vegetables and other suitable sources of these nutrients.

Regular weight-bearing activities, such as walking, and muscle-strengthening exercises can help maintain bone strength. Exercises should be adapted to individual fitness levels and medical conditions.

"Working professionals should break up prolonged sitting with regular movement and weight-bearing exercises," says Dr Sharma.

Avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol and addressing nutritional deficiencies can also support bone health. Older adults and people at increased fracture risk should take precautions against falls, including keeping walkways clear and ensuring adequate lighting at home.

The new research on Indian men reinforces the importance of recognising osteoporosis as a bone-health concern across genders. Although the findings cannot establish national prevalence, they highlight why risk assessment should not be overlooked. Adequate nutrition, regular exercise, appropriate screening and timely medical advice can help reduce fracture risk and preserve mobility and independence as people age.

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