Eating Sweets This Diwali? Nutritionist Shares 3 Tips To To Enjoy Them Without Guilt

Diwali is a time when sweets, snacks and festive treats become a part of almost every celebration. From family gatherings and card parties to exchanging boxes of mithai, food is often at the centre of the festivities. However, for those trying to follow a healthy eating routine, enjoying these treats can sometimes come with a little guilt. Many people avoid sweets altogether or skip meals during the day to make room for festive food. But does eating one sweet really undo all the effort that goes into staying fit? Not really.

A healthy lifestyle is not about completely cutting out your favourite foods. Instead, it is about understanding portion sizes and maintaining a balanced food routine. Enjoying your favourite Diwali treats in moderation is also a way to celebrate without feeling guilty about what you eat.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has dropped a post on Instagram, sharing three simple tips to help people manage their portion sizes during Diwali. She explains why there is no need to give up sweets and how a few mindful eating habits can make festive indulgences easier to manage.

Tips By Nutritionist To Enjoy Sweets This Diwali

1. Do not skip meals to save calories

Skipping meals throughout the day just to enjoy party food later is not a good idea. According to Agarwal, starvation can actually lead to overeating. Instead of staying hungry for hours, stick to your regular meal routine and enjoy festive food without going overboard.

2. Eat slowly and stay hydrated

The nutritionist suggests taking your time while eating and enjoying every bite. Eating slowly gives the brain enough time to understand when the stomach is full. She also reminds people not to forget hydration while enjoying festive meals and snacks.

3. Pick your favourite sweets

Instead of trying every sweet and snack simply because it is available, choose the one or two treats you genuinely enjoy. Nmami suggests relishing your favourites rather than mindlessly munching on every food item at a gathering. This way, you get to enjoy your favourite festive treats while keeping an eye on portion sizes.

Enjoy Diwali Sweets Without The Guilt

Nmami Agarwal also reminds people that sweets are an important part of Indian culture, love and celebrations. As she puts it, "enjoy what you eat in portion control, listen to your stomach and drop the guilt."

The idea is simple: one sweet does not undo your health routine, just as one healthy bowl of salad does not make you fit. What matters is your overall eating routine, portion sizes and the choices you make consistently. So, this Diwali, enjoy your favourite mithai without feeling guilty about every bite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.