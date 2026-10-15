Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Thursday.
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Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty closed at 22,622.70 on 14 October, declining 0.44% as selling pressure in financial and automobile stocks offset gains in IT shares. The broader technical structure remains weak despite signs of easing bearish momentum. US markets ended lower on Wednesday, marking another weak session for Wall Street.
Asian markets are trading sharply lower, Stronger-than-expected US inflation has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, adding pressure on global equity markets. Crude oil contract closed around 9,116 (1.82%), to remain volatile in line with international prices. GIFT Nifty is trading lower around 22,586, down about 36 points in early trade, indicating a potentially flat to negative opening for Indian equities.
Technically, the index has formed a small bearish candle with upper and lower shadows, indicating indecision and a lack of clear directional conviction. Immediate support is placed at 22,500-22,400, followed by the crucial 22,300-22,200 zone. A decisive break below 22,200 could extend the decline towards 22,000. On the upside, 22,800-22,850 is the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 22,850 could open the way towards 23,100-23,300. Overall Nifty remains cautious to bearish, with recovery attempts likely to face resistance near 22,800-22,850. Sustaining above this zone would improve the short-term outlook, while a breakdown below 22,400 would increase downside risks.
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Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily Quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has fallen 2% to around $81,500 after September inflation came in hotter than expected, with headline CPI at 3.7% against the 3.6% forecast and core inflation at 2.6%. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.33%, while the probability of an October 28 Fed hike jumped to 54% from 22% a day earlier, adding pressure to risk assets. On the positive side, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $175.6 million, their strongest inflow since October 2, despite weak retail sentiment. Markets will watch Warsh's Friday remarks for further signals ahead of the Fed meeting. BTC's support has moved down to $80,000, while resistance stands at $85,000 said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC edged lower following the release of U.S. September inflation data, with annual CPI rising to 3.7% from 3.4% in August. Core inflation also came in above expectations, prompting markets to reassess the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher as expectations of a potential rate hike strengthened, keeping investors focused on upcoming macroeconomic developments. BTC's near-term direction will likely depend on how inflation trends evolve and the Fed's policy signals in the coming weeks said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets remain firmly risk-off, with the latest decline extending the post-CPI weakness and developing into a significant leveraged-long flush.
Bitcoin briefly fell toward the $80,000 region, while Ethereum dropped toward $2,320 and continued to underperform. The weakness is broad-based, with ETH, SOL and XRP falling around 5-6% and several smaller altcoins recording double-digit declines.
The macro backdrop remains challenging following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation, which reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain restrictive policy for longer. However, leverage has significantly amplified the latest leg lower. According to CoinGlass, around $944 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. Around $487 million was liquidated in the latest one-hour window alone, highlighting the intensity of the forced deleveraging.
Volatility has also risen sharply alongside the sell-off. Bitcoin volatility jumped around 7% toward 39, indicating that options markets are pricing greater near-term uncertainty and larger expected price swings.
Technically, $80,000-$80,700 is the critical support region for Bitcoin. A sustained break below $80,000 could expose $78,000-$79,500, while a recovery above $82,000-$83,200 would be needed to improve the short-term structure. Ethereum remains comparatively weaker, with $2,300-$2,320 emerging as the immediate support zone.
Stock Market News: InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Global equities are unwinding the AI financing trade - a hot US inflation print sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sharpest drop since July, pointing to a weak Nifty 500 open. We lean into names insulated from that reset: insurance, gas infrastructure, consumption and industrial materials, where local demand sets the pace.
Where We're Concentrated
The book concentrates in insurance and gas-utility exposure tracking domestic premium and energy demand, alongside a consumption name resilient to the global risk-off and a steel-capex-linked materials play. DIIs bought Rs 2,670 crore against Rs 1,857 crore of FII selling today, cushioning the tape. A sustained Brent move above $108 on fresh Hormuz disruption, or a deeper tech rout that flips DII flows negative, breaks the thesis.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Consumer discretionary demand holds up even as global tech multiples reset, a steadier growth path than offshore-linked plays.
SBI Life Insurance
Insurance premium growth stays insulated from today's AI-driven global equity rout, a defensive anchor as Nifty 500 opens weak.
GAIL (India)
Gas-utility margins track domestic demand, not Nasdaq multiples, a hedge as Brent holds near $106 on Hormuz supply risk.
Prime Focus
Media and VFX services demand is domestically billed, insulated from the financing-cost repricing hitting global AI-linked stocks.
Graphite India
Steel-sector capex underpins graphite-electrode demand, a domestic industrial theme untouched by the offshore tech sell-off.
One Thing to Watch
GIFT Nifty points to a weak open A hot US CPI print has pushed Wall Street to its sharpest drop since July, hitting Kospi and Nikkei overnight - if that repricing spreads past AI-linked names into today's picks, the defensive framing breaks.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold slipped below $4,100/oz to its lowest since early August after US inflation came in at 3.7%, above the 3.6% forecast, reinforcing expectations of a December Fed rate hike. Silver also weakened, falling below $58/oz to a 10-week low. WTI eased toward $94/barrel after five consecutive sessions of gains, but an unexpected 11-million-barrel draw in US crude inventories and fresh attacks in the Middle East continue to raise supply concerns. The rupee extended its gains for a third session, closing near Rs 95.16/$ as RBI measures curbed dollar demand.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"The latest sell-off in Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies highlights how strongly inflation data continues to influence market direction. September's US CPI rose to 3.7% year-on-year, exceeding the 3.6% forecast and strengthening concerns around the Federal Reserve's rate outlook. Bitcoin fell from $83,000 to the low $81,000s, while Ethereum slipped below $2,400. More than $450 million in crypto positions were liquidated within 24 hours, with nearly $400 million coming from bullish bets, intensifying the downward pressure.
However, the derivatives data offers another important signal. Bitcoin's open interest rose 1.41% even as prices declined, suggesting fresh positions are entering the market, including potential short exposure. This indicates that traders are positioning for the next move rather than simply exiting the market. With Bitcoin trading around the $82,000 level, which has acted as a key support and resistance zone for nearly 50 days, a decisive break in either direction could shape near-term sentiment.
For traders, the priority is to watch how Bitcoin responds around $82,000 and avoid excessive leverage during sharp price swings. A sustained recovery needs stronger price confirmation, while a breakdown could extend selling pressure."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 declined 99 points, or 0.44%, to 22,623 on Wednesday after an early intraday rally dissolved into a late-afternoon retreat; IT and FMCG gains only partly offset weakness in pharma and autos. Overnight, a hotter-than-expected US core inflation print revived Fed rate-hike fears and deepened the chipmaker rout, where the Dow slipped 0.1%, the S&P 500 shed 1.1%, and the Nasdaq tumbled 1.9%.
Asian equities are facing a brutal morning start. The Nikkei has fallen 4.5% to 64,700 and Kospi plummeted 7% to 5,576, triggering a sidecar curb in Seoul; the Hang Seng and Shanghai are off 0.1% and 0.9%. Brent holds near $105. GIFT Nifty at 22,648 is explicitly telegraphing a lower, pressure-filled opening for our market.
Structurally, the immediate bias remains vulnerable, with the undertone staying decidedly subdued. On the downside, 22,500 serves as the vital psychological support, while any relief rallies will face formidable resistance near 22,800.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin and Ethereum remained steady despite a difficult session across global markets. Bitcoin traded near $81,599, while Ether held around $2,415 as fresh institutional inflows helped absorb part of the pressure created by higher inflation, rising Treasury yields and weaker equities.
Bitcoin is consolidating between $81,200 and $82,250, with neutral RSI indicating neither buyers nor sellers have established clear control. The $81,200-$81,500 region remains important for stability, while a move through $81,850-$82,250 could improve short-term momentum. Below the current range, $80,300 provides the next reference level. BTC Futures traders can look for expanding volume and open interest alongside balanced funding to assess whether any recovery has broader participation.
Ethereum's short-term momentum remains under pressure, but its longer-term structure has not weakened significantly. The $2,400-$2,410 region is currently providing support, with $2,350 available below. A recovery above $2,425 would improve the setup, although $2,490-$2,505 remains the stronger barrier around the psychological $2,500 level.
PYTH stood out with a 2.16% gain to $0.0869. The token remains above its major daily moving averages, while RSI near 67 reflects firm but controlled momentum. The immediate trading range sits between support at $0.084-$0.085 and resistance at $0.088-$0.090.
Macro conditions remained challenging. India's wholesale inflation climbed to 11.39%, potentially keeping the RBI cautious, while US inflation reached 3.7% and the 10-year Treasury yield approached 5.33%. The Nasdaq fell 1.88%, the Nikkei declined 4.38% and the KOSPI dropped 7.29%. Gold gained 1.30%, reflecting defensive positioning, while oil's 1.14% decline provided some relief from inflation concerns.
Institutional demand improved despite the wider caution. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $175.62 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $24.84 million in inflows, ending a ten-session withdrawal streak. The limited price reaction indicates that ETF demand was offset by macro pressure, derivatives liquidations and profit-taking. Even so, both assets holding key levels during a broad market sell-off points to continued underlying spot demand."
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