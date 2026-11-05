Himanshu Gupta, Head of Research at Jainam

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday as Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory eased political uncertainty and boosted risk appetite, though data center shares fell on fears of tighter AI regulation. The S&P 500 gained ⁠119.7 points, or 1.6%, to end at 7,688.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, or 1.4%, to 25,736.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,569.40 points, or 3%, to 53,356.12.

Indian equity benchmarks extended their positive momentum on November 4, with all three major indices closing in the green. Sensex gained 0.50%, Nifty 50 advanced 0.63%, while Bank Nifty rose 0.67%. Nifty settled at 23,960.60, gaining 149.75 points, while Sensex closed at 77,301.40 and Bank Nifty at 55,913.60. On the daily chart, Nifty has witnessed a strong recovery from the October lows and closed at 23,960.60, gaining 0.63%. The index has moved decisively above its short-term moving averages, with the 9-day EMA near 23,081 and the medium-term moving average around 23,226. This indicates a significant improvement in the short-term trend. The RSI is around 68.55, indicating strong bullish momentum and approaching the overbought territory. The RSI has moved significantly above its signal average near 51.47, reflecting strengthening buying interest. Nifty is now approaching an important resistance zone around 24,000-24,200. The immediate resistance is placed at 24,200, which also coincides with the Call Max OI level. A sustained breakout above 24,200 could extend the recovery towards 24,400-24,650, where the next major supply zone is placed.

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