Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the green on Thursday. Overnight, the US Markets rallied on Democrats midterm win. Meanwhile, oil prices have also slipped below $95 per barrel.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has moved back above $80,000, gaining around 3% after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress. While the outcome was largely anticipated, the rebound triggered nearly $330 million in short liquidations within an hour, adding to the upward momentum. Historically, Bitcoin has seen post-midterm weakness, with prices falling to cycle lows in the weeks following the 2014, 2018 and 2022 elections before gaining around 25%-90% over the next year. However, uncertainty around the passage of the CLARITY Act over the next two years and $514 million in November ETF outflows continue to weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin needs to break $82,000, with $78,000 as key support said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC crossed $81K as a broader rally across crypto and equity markets followed the US midterm elections. The rally was supported by improving risk sentiment, with investors expecting greater political certainty. BTC's open interest also rose 1.61%, suggesting fresh market participation. $80K remains as a crucial level for sustaining bullish momentum, with $79K acting as the next support. Holding these levels could set the stage for a potential trend reversal and breakout over the next 7-10 days said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold climbed above $4,100/oz, extending its strongest daily rally since August, as the US midterm outcome raised hopes of progress towards ending the US-Iran conflict. A weaker dollar and easing Treasury yields added further support. Silver followed suit, rising nearly 5% to around $52/oz and moving closer to the $53 mark. Oil prices moved sharply lower, with WTI plunging 8.3% to $88.12/barrel, its lowest close since August 31, as easing geopolitical tensions reduced the risk premium. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened to ₹94.64/$, benefiting from softer crude prices and a weaker dollar.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Himanshu Gupta, Head of Research at Jainam
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday as Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory eased political uncertainty and boosted risk appetite, though data center shares fell on fears of tighter AI regulation. The S&P 500 gained 119.7 points, or 1.6%, to end at 7,688.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, or 1.4%, to 25,736.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,569.40 points, or 3%, to 53,356.12.
Indian equity benchmarks extended their positive momentum on November 4, with all three major indices closing in the green. Sensex gained 0.50%, Nifty 50 advanced 0.63%, while Bank Nifty rose 0.67%. Nifty settled at 23,960.60, gaining 149.75 points, while Sensex closed at 77,301.40 and Bank Nifty at 55,913.60. On the daily chart, Nifty has witnessed a strong recovery from the October lows and closed at 23,960.60, gaining 0.63%. The index has moved decisively above its short-term moving averages, with the 9-day EMA near 23,081 and the medium-term moving average around 23,226. This indicates a significant improvement in the short-term trend. The RSI is around 68.55, indicating strong bullish momentum and approaching the overbought territory. The RSI has moved significantly above its signal average near 51.47, reflecting strengthening buying interest. Nifty is now approaching an important resistance zone around 24,000-24,200. The immediate resistance is placed at 24,200, which also coincides with the Call Max OI level. A sustained breakout above 24,200 could extend the recovery towards 24,400-24,650, where the next major supply zone is placed.
Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. This is for educational information purposes only. For more details click on https://www.jainam.in/disclaimer/
Gold And Silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures on the MCX are tracking a sharp recovery in global bullion, with a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields supporting prices. December gold futures closed Wednesday at Rs 1,43,234 per 10 grams, up Rs 3,782 or 2.71% from the previous close. December silver futures settled at Rs 1,87,735 per kg, rising Rs 8,037 or 4.48%.
The rally reflects renewed demand for precious metals after US midterm election results weighed on the dollar. Lower Treasury yields also make non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive. A softer dollar can further support bullion by making it cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
However, the recovery may not be straightforward. Markets continue to price in a high probability of a Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Expectations of tighter monetary policy can support the dollar and yields, limiting the upside for gold and silver. The US employment report due on November 6 will be closely watched for clues on the Fed's next move.
For Indian investors, currency movements will remain important alongside international prices. A weaker rupee can amplify gains in domestic bullion, while a stronger rupee may soften the impact of a global rally. Silver may also see larger price swings than gold because of its industrial demand and relatively higher volatility.
The immediate trend is constructive, but investors should avoid chasing sharp moves. Watch the dollar, US yields and employment data for confirmation. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing may help manage volatility.
Trump Took A Political Hit. US Stocks Hit A 3-Month High
Share Market Today: Investors are betting that a divided US Congress could limit policy shocks, temper spending and reduce some of the economic risks. Read full report here
Stock Market News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,93,44,359 crore.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery after a volatile session. In the November 5 Indian-market snapshot at 5:43 a.m. IST, it traded at Rs.76,18,998, up 3.96% over 24 hours. The rebound follows heavy selling and comes as investors reassess the US midterm-election outcome. However, recent ETF withdrawals and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's December policy path continue to weigh on sentiment.
Altcoins are also recovering, though performance remains uneven. Ethereum traded at Rs.2,29,219, up 6.36%. BNB was at Rs.68,082, up 3.08%. XRP stood at Rs.123, up 2.12%, while Solana traded at Rs.9,030, up 2.83%. TRON was at Rs.30.19, down 0.94%. These are timestamped Indian-market quotes.
Our advice: Treat this as a relief rally until stronger confirmation emerges. Avoid chasing sharp moves. Use staggered entries, keep position sizes modest and watch ETF flows and upcoming US labour-market data before increasing exposure.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"Bitcoin and Ethereum rebounded after the U.S. midterm results eased election uncertainty, while U.S. stocks rallied, oil fell sharply and Treasury yields eased.
Bitcoin is near $80,500 after recovering from around $75,600; Ethereum is near $2,426. Both rose above the key EMAs with volume expanding on the move.
CoinGlass reported $830.69 million in liquidations affecting 106,231 traders over 24 hours. That forced repositioning likely amplified the rebound.
Bitcoin ETFs recorded a modest $35.1 million inflow on Nov. 4 after three sessions of heavy outflows, while recent ETF demand remains a concern.
BTC needs to hold $79,000 and clear $81,700-$82,000; ETH needs to hold $2,397 and break $2,440-$2,450. Continued spot buying and ETF inflows would make the recovery more convincing; otherwise, a pullback toward support remains possible."
Allcargo Logistics Reports PAT of Rs 33 Cr, a Rs 48 Cr Turnaround, and 12% Gross Profit Growth in H1 FY27
Allcargo Logistics Limited, an integrated logistics provider through its Domestic Supply Chain, Express Distribution and Consultative Logistics businesses, announced its consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, reporting an improvement in profitability supported by consistently improving customer service levels, pricing discipline and operational efficiencies.
The company's gross profit grew 13% year-on-year in Q2FY27 & 12% in H1FY27, while EBITDA increased 24% year-on-year in Q2FY27 & 31% in H1FY27. The company also reported a Pre-Exception PBT of Rs 24 crore in Q2FY27, representing a healthy 167% year-on-year growth, compared with Rs 9 crore in Q2FY26.
The improvement reflects the company's continued focus on strengthening operating margins across its domestic logistics businesses. In Express Distribution, sustained/consistent progress in service levels, enhanced customer engagement and improving network efficiencies have enabled revenue growth and yield improvement. In Consultative Logistics, higher throughput from existing customers on the back of efficient service, improved warehouse utilisation and cost optimisation contributed to a sequential improvement in gross margins.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allcargo Logistics Limited, said, "Our overall H1FY27 performance demonstrates a continued progress in strengthening the fundamentals of our domestic logistics business. The improvement in profitability and margins underlies the benefits of pricing discipline, cost recovery and process optimisation.
In Express Distribution, while growth moderated during this quarter, we adopted measures to improve customer engagement, service quality and network efficiency. Our goal now is to leverage this customer centric service delivery to drive volume growth while maintaining the pricing gains achieved over the past few quarters.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street is primed for an explosive 360-point (1.45%) gap-up, with GIFT Nifty near 24,300, mirroring a historic US post-midterm rally and a violent 9% crude crash.
On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 logged its longest winning streak in five months, rising 0.63% (149.75 pts) to 23,960.60. Midcaps ( 1.55%) and smallcaps ( 2.00%) surged, while IT fell 1.5%.
Overnight, a Democratic midterm sweep eased fiscal anxiety, sparking Wall Street's strongest post-election rally in 44 years. The Dow Jones rocketed 3.03% on cyclical rotation, alongside the S&P 500 1.58% and Nasdaq 1.44%, though AI data centers slumped on regulation fears.
The power shift fuelled bets on an Iran peace deal, crashing Brent crude to $94.6/bbl and softening US yields, effectively eliminating India's imported inflation fears. Asia is mixed today: Nikkei (NKY) -0.30%, Kospi (KOSPI) -3.5%, following Wednesday's >2% government-backed jump in Hong Kong.
Technically, a sharp open invites profit-taking, but Brent below $95 supports consolidating above 24,000. The bias is positive above 23,900. Immediate support is 23,800 (a break exposes 23,600); resistance spans 24,300 to 24,500.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin's recovery above $80,000 reflects improving risk appetite, although sustained buying will determine whether the rally holds. Bitcoin traded near $80,680, gaining approximately 4.9% over 24 hours, while Ether rose 7.3% to around $2,429. Total crypto market capitalization reached $2.69 trillion, with a trading volume of $94.74 billion. The Fear and Greed Index stood at a neutral 43.
The recovery coincided with a strong session for US equities. The Dow gained 3.03%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.58% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.44%. The VIX fell more than 20% to 16.61, signalling an easing in demand for protection against market volatility.
Short covering amplified crypto's rebound. More than $415 million in liquidations was reported within an hour as Bitcoin reached $80,000, including approximately $330 million in short positions. Separately, the supplied 24-hour snapshot recorded $983.34 million in liquidations.
The reported Democratic sweep of Congress brings the pace of US crypto legislation into focus. Bitcoin's recovery suggests investors absorbed the immediate election uncertainty, although the policy outlook remains a factor for the industry. Futures volume increased 27%, against a 3% rise in open interest.
Institutional demand remains a watchpoint. Tuesday's reported outflows of $115.6 million from Bitcoin ETFs and $85.4 million from Ether ETFs indicate that the price recovery has yet to receive consistent support from that channel.
For Bitcoin, sustaining $80,000 and clearing $82,000 would strengthen the recovery case. The 76,000-78,000 area remains a downside reference zone, followed by $75,000."