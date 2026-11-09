Amid Dating Rumours, Aneet Padda Celebrates Diwali With Ahaan Panday's Family

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday became one of Bollywood's most talked-about on-screen pairs after Saiyaara. Their chemistry won a million hearts. Well, it is their off-screen equation that continues to keep fans curious. From birthday celebrations to family gatherings and now Diwali festivities, Aneet's repeated appearances with the Panday family have only added fuel to the ongoing speculation about the two actors.

Neither Aneet nor Ahaan has confirmed that they are in a relationship. While Ahaan has previously maintained that the two are best friends.

The latest buzz comes after Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration, which also featured Aneet.

In one of the pictures shared on Instagram Stories, Aneet is seen posing with Deanne. Dressed in a floral ensemble, the actor looks pretty.

In another picture, Aneet is seen posing with Deanne and other members of the Panday family in front of a rangoli. Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday were also part of Deanne's Diwali album.

Aneet Padda Has Been Part Of Several Panday Family Celebrations

The Diwali pictures have particularly caught attention because this is not the first time Aneet has been welcomed into Ahaan's family celebrations.

Aneet had also attended the baby shower of Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday. The actor joined Ahaan, Ananya Panday and other guests for the celebrations and even participated in a fun game. Ahaan and Aneet were seen taking part in one of the games, adding another glimpse of their comfortable off-screen camaraderie.

While fans continue to speculate about their off-screen equation, Ahaan and Aneet are set to reunite for a romantic project backed by Yash Raj Films. It will be directed Mohit Suri.