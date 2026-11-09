'Theatres Were Told To Screen Only One Specific Film': Vinod Kapri Claims <i>Pyre</i> Lost 75% Shows Amid <i>Ramayana</i> Release

Ramayana has sparked a fresh debate after Pyre director Vinod Kapri accused theatre owners and distributors of cutting shows. The filmmaker expressed anger over the sudden drop in screenings, claiming that smaller films are getting pushed aside to make room for big releases.

Although he did not directly name Ramayana, his comments appeared to point towards the film and its distribution team. Kapri said Pyre started with around 80 shows, but positive audience feedback helped it receive 400 more shows within just a few days.

He was happy to see more people showing interest in the film, but the situation changed later. According to him, more than 75 per cent of the shows were removed and left their film with less than 100 screenings. He also claimed that theatre owners and distributors were told not to screen other films, even when their theatres had empty seats.

On X, Vinod Kapri said, “When Pyre was released, we went for a very limited release from the very beginning, around 80 shows across 80 screens. Thanks to your love, within three to four days, the film got 400 screens and more than 400 shows. However, in the last two days, at least 75 percent shows were cut. The number, which climbed above 400, has now dropped to fewer than 100 shows nationwide. We have been in touch with theatre owners and distributors, and they have informed us that they have been instructed to screen only one specific film in their theatres.”

The filmmaker questioned why a big film should need to push smaller movies out of theatres to get more screens. He said there was nothing wrong with a film getting more shows, but he cannot understand why other movies should suffer because of it. He also pointed out that Pyre was made on a small budget of just Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore and featured actors who are not professional performers.

Despite such limitations, the film still managed to make audiences emotional. The director felt it was unfair to remove such film from cinemas when people were showing interest. He also questioned the meaning of truth and fair behaviour when smaller films were not given a chance.

“I appeal to the theatre owners and all our friends among the distributors, please, do not commit this injustice, do not treat our film this way. You may have invested a large amount of money into your film, but we have poured our entire souls into ours. We too deserve a fair chance. Please, do not let this injustice happen. This is just not done,” Vinod Kapri added.

Pyre is an emotional drama set in the remote village of Uttarakhand. The film tells the story of Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have been waiting for their son for 28 years.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Vinod Kapri's Pyre Ahead Of October 30 Release