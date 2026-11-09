Diljit Dosanjh Expands Aura India Tour, Adds Chandigarh And Kolkata Shows

Diljit Dosanjh has given his fans another reason to celebrate by adding two new cities in his ongoing Aura India Tour. The singer, who has already announced several shows across the country, will now perform in Chandigarh and Kolkata as well. Lucknow was earlier expected to be the final stop of the India tour, but the latest update has extended the schedule.

The tour has continued to grow despite facing some problems even before the first show. The growing list of concert locations has also raised hopes among fans that he may announce more cities in the coming days. The latest announcement comes just days before his Indore concert, which is scheduled for November 15.

According to the news shared by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, the Chandigarh concert will take place on December 12 at the New PCA Stadium. Fans in Kolkata can catch his live performance on December 19 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The ticket sale will happen in two stages. The pre sale will begin on November 10 at 12 PM, followed by the general sale on November 12 at 3 PM.

After his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30, Diljit Dosanjh went live on social media and spoke about the problems his team faced while arranging the show. He shared that organising concerts in India always comes with difficulties.

The singer also claimed that several efforts were made to stop his concert. He felt disappointed seeing repeated problems but made it clear that such challenges will not stop him from performing. He also said that no matter how much negativity he'll face, he will continue doing what he loves.

After his Indore concert this week, Diljit Dosanjh will take his Aura India Tour to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Apart from his India shows, the singer is set to do a special New Year's Eve concert in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: "Punjabi Aa Gaye Grammy Oye": Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Performance At 2026 Latin Grammy Awards