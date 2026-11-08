'My Family Has Been My Greatest Strength': Daler Mehndi Breaks Silence On Uttarakhand Row

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has broken his silence on the recent controversy surrounding his performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. Taking to social media on Diwali, the singer shared an emotional note, thanking his fans, the music industry and everyone who stood by him during the difficult time.

In his statement, Daler expressed gratitude for the love and support he received, saying that the response had touched him in ways that were difficult to put into words. He also acknowledged the role played by his family, particularly his brother Mika Singh, wife Taran and children, in standing by him.

He wrote, "This Diwali, I especially want to take a moment to thank every one of you. Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words."

He further spoke about the messages and prayers he received from supporters, adding, "The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you

showed in me and the love you gave me ... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers. And through it all, I have felt deeply humbled and grateful."

Daler also credited his family for being his biggest source of strength during this period. Mentioning his brother Mika, wife Taran and children, he wrote, "My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief, Gurdeep with his quiet poise and resilience, and my girls Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side."

Thanking the music and entertainment fraternity, his fans and people from across the country, the singer added, "To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation - thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude."

He also spoke about the spirit of togetherness and the importance of people who stand by one another during difficult times. Referring to IK ONKAR, Daler said, "Through all of this, you have reminded me of IK ONKAR in its truest spirit - that we are all one, bound by love and respect. I have always

believed that family is not only the people we are born into, but also the people who stand beside us when we need them most. Today, I understand that feeling more deeply than ever."

The singer went on to reflect on how artists often hear about the impact they have made only after they are gone. He said he felt fortunate to experience such affection during his lifetime and thanked everyone who took the time to reach out to him.

"People often speak about an artist's journey and the impact they have made when they are no longer there to hear it. I feel fortunate that I have been able to witness this love in my lifetime. To see it, to feel it and, most importantly, to be able to say thank you to the people who have given me so much. I may not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me."

Concluding his Diwali message on an emotional note, Daler wrote, "This Diwali, the diyas will shine in every home, but mere dil mein jo roshni aap sabke pyaar ne jagayi hai, woh mere liye sabse khaas hai."

The controversy around Daler Mehndi erupted after his show in Uttarakhand in October was halted by MLA Subodh Uniyal. The minister accused the singer of performing in a drunk state and said that he was not performing live and was just lip-syncing.

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