'Do They Know Who We Are?' Diljit Dosanjh On Bomb Threat For Indore Concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is not backing down from his upcoming Indore concert despite a series of controversies surrounding the event.

The singer, who is scheduled to perform in the city on November 15 as part of his AURA India Tour, has made it clear that he intends to keep his commitment to his fans.

Addressing the concerns around the concert, Diljit said he would visit Indore and even made a special mention of the city's famous poha.

"I will visit Indore on 15th of November. I will have poha first after visiting Indore. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on 15th November. I have heard in the news that there will be some 'sankat'. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who are we?" he said.

His remarks come amid growing uncertainty surrounding the November 15 show. The concert has been in the news over security concerns, bomb threat emails and restrictions on some of the songs in his setlist.

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Facing Controversies?

Earlier this week, three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received bomb threat emails reportedly linked to Diljit's upcoming concert. The emails warned of a possible bomb blast during the November 15 event and also cautioned schools against sending students to the concert.

Following the threats, bomb disposal squads searched the three schools but did not find any explosives. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said preliminary investigations suggested that the emails could be hoaxes. The crime branch is examining the technical evidence to identify the senders.

That was not the only development surrounding the concert. On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer in Indore directed the management of C-21 Mall to ensure that Diljit does not perform four songs during the event. The songs named in the directive are Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Labbiya and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di.

The directive followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharennavar, who raised concerns about lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and firearms.

The official communication referred to a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order concerning songs that glorify intoxicants and violence. The venue management has been asked to ensure compliance with the directions.

Diljit Dosanjh's Concerts Have Faced Hurdles In Other Cities Too

The developments in Indore come after Diljit encountered several challenges while organising his concerts in other parts of the country. His recent Delhi concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, also faced uncertainty after the Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security concerns and law-and-order arrangements during the festive season.

The organisers subsequently submitted a revised security plan, incorporating additional measures for safety, traffic management and crowd control. Permission was eventually granted, and the concert went ahead as scheduled. The arrangements reportedly included the deployment of around 2,000 security personnel and a 700-metre no-car zone around the venue.

After the Delhi performance, Diljit spoke about the difficulties he had encountered and said that some people had tried hard to prevent the concert from happening. He also thanked the police personnel for helping ensure that the event went ahead.

The singer recently revealed another hurdle during an Instagram Live session. His plans to perform in Bihar could not materialise because of disagreements over crowd management responsibilities. According to Diljit, the authorities wanted him to take responsibility for managing the audience, something he believed should be handled by the administration.

Recalling the discussions, he said that managing a concert crowd was not a small undertaking and required considerable logistical planning. He also compared the arrangements to organising a large-scale event in Delhi.

Where Is Diljit Dosanjh Performing Next?

The Indore concert is part of Diljit's ongoing AURA India Tour 2026. After beginning the India leg with his Delhi performance, the singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.