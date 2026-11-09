Ranbir Kapoor Has Always Played Complicated Men. What Happens When He Plays An Ideal Man In <i>Ramayana</i>?

From the restless Jordan in Rockstar and the self-destructive Ranvijay in Animal to Lord Ram in Ramayana, Kapoor's latest role asks audiences to look at an actor they thought they knew in an entirely different light.

If Ranbir Kapoor's characters had a group therapy session, it would be a rather exhausting affair. There would be the man who mistakes heartbreak for artistic genius, the one who cannot figure out what he wants from life, the one who turns a strained relationship with his father into a personal war, and, of course, the man who believes the world owes him an apology for everything.

For much of his career, Kapoor has been drawn to men who are difficult to defend, understand or even like. They are impulsive, insecure, emotionally bruised and, occasionally, downright destructive. Their flaws are not incidental to their stories; they are often the very reason those stories exist.

And then came Ramayana.

In Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the epic, Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, a figure whose identity is built around ideals that sit at the opposite end of the spectrum from many of the characters he has played. Where his earlier protagonists have often been ruled by their impulses, Ram is associated with restraint. Where they struggle with their responsibilities, he is remembered for accepting them. And where they have frequently made their personal desires everyone else's problem, Ram's story is rooted in duty, sacrifice and a sense of moral responsibility.

It is a striking change of screen identity for an actor whose most talked-about performances have rarely been about playing it safe. The interesting question, then, is not simply whether Ranbir Kapoor can play an ideal man. It is what happens when an actor known for finding the messiness in human behaviour is asked to portray someone audiences have spent generations imagining as an ideal.

Ranbir Kapoor's Men Have Rarely Had It Figured Out

There was a time when Kapoor was most readily associated with the charming, slightly lost young man. Wake Up Sid gave us an aimless, privileged boy who had to grow up. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had Bunny, a restless traveller who wanted the world but was not quite prepared for what that ambition might cost him. Even in these films, there was a familiar Kapoor quality: a man still negotiating his place in the world.

But the actor's most interesting work has often emerged when that uncertainty turned darker.

In Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Kapoor played Janardhan Jakhar, who becomes Jordan, a musician whose heartbreak and emotional turmoil feed his artistic ambition. Jordan is passionate, magnetic and frequently impossible to be around. His pain is real, but so is his capacity to hurt people. Kapoor did not make him a conventional romantic hero. He played a man whose inability to process his emotions becomes inseparable from his music and public persona.

Then came Tamasha, another Imtiaz Ali film in which Kapoor's Ved struggles with the distance between the person he is expected to be and the person he wants to become. Ved is not an uncomplicated victim of circumstance. He is frustrated, inconsistent and often unable to articulate what is wrong with his life. The film's emotional centre lies in watching him confront the parts of himself he has spent years suppressing.

In Sanju, Kapoor took on the complicated task of playing Sanjay Dutt, a public figure whose life has involved addiction, personal turmoil, controversy and legal troubles. The performance required him to move between vulnerability, excess, humour and self-destruction. The film itself invited debate over how it presented Dutt's life, but Kapoor's physical and emotional transformation became one of its most discussed aspects.

His choices have repeatedly taken him towards men who are not easy to put in a box. Even when they are presented as charming or sympathetic, there is usually something unsettled beneath the surface.

And Then There Was Animal

If there was one performance that made this association impossible to ignore, it was Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Released in December 2023, the film placed Kapoor at the centre of a story driven by an obsessive relationship between a son and his father. Ranvijay is violent, possessive, entitled and capable of extraordinary brutality. His devotion to his father becomes an excuse for increasingly extreme behaviour, while his relationships with women expose the controlling and destructive sides of his personality.

The film was a commercial phenomenon, but its reception was far from uncomplicated. Its graphic violence and portrayal of women triggered a prolonged debate around misogyny and toxic masculinity. Several critics and public figures questioned the film's gender politics, while others defended it as the depiction of a deeply flawed character rather than an endorsement of his actions.

Kapoor, too, acknowledged that the film had divided audiences. In a 2024 conversation with Nikhil Kamath, he recalled that people within the film industry had told him they were disappointed with his decision to headline Animal. He also said that he had initially been apprehensive about whether audiences would accept him in such a bold, adult-rated role, given his earlier good-boy image.

That admission is revealing. Kapoor was aware that he was taking a risk, and the film's reception proved that the risk came with a debate that extended well beyond his performance.

Yet Animal also marked a significant point in his career. It gave him a blockbuster on a scale he had not previously experienced and demonstrated that audiences were willing to follow him into considerably darker territory. The film's controversy did not diminish its box-office success; if anything, the two became part of the same conversation.

For Kapoor, it was another complicated man. For audiences, it became one of the most polarising performances of his career.

The Ram Casting Debate Was Inevitable

Which is why his casting as Lord Ram was never going to be received as just another announcement.

The announcement placed two very different screen images next to each other: Ranvijay Singh, a man whose anger and violence define Animal, and Ram, whose name is associated with maryada, righteousness and self-restraint.

A section of social media users questioned whether an actor so closely associated with morally ambiguous characters could convincingly portray one of the most revered figures in Indian tradition. The criticism was not limited to casual online reactions. Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, publicly said he personally found it difficult to accept Kapoor as Ram after watching Animal. He acknowledged the actor's talent but felt that a fresh face might have been a better choice.

The argument was also about the baggage that comes with stardom. Audiences have spent years watching Kapoor play a certain kind of man. Could they set aside those associations and see him as Ram? Would the actor's previous performances keep intruding on the character?

Kapoor himself seemed conscious of the responsibility. Speaking about being offered the role, he recalled that his first reaction was that he was not fit or good enough to play Lord Ram. At San Diego Comic-Con, he also said that there could never be one definitive actor for the role because every viewer carries their own interpretation of Ram.

It was an important distinction. Playing a familiar fictional character comes with expectations; playing Ram comes with generations of personal, cultural and devotional associations. There is no single audience image an actor can simply reproduce.

Playing The Ideal Man Is A Different Kind Of Challenge

For an actor, playing a flawed character can offer obvious dramatic opportunities. Anger can be expressed through a raised voice. Insecurity can emerge through impulsive decisions. Obsession can be conveyed through a stare, a confrontation or a moment of violence. The audience may disagree with the character, but it can immediately recognise the conflict.

An idealised figure presents a different challenge. The performance cannot depend on constant emotional outbursts or visible turmoil. Much of the work lies in what the character chooses not to do.

That is particularly relevant to Ram. His identity is not simply defined by strength or authority, but by the idea of restraint even when circumstances make that restraint difficult. His choices carry consequences for himself and those around him. The challenge for an actor is to make that sense of responsibility feel human on screen rather than turn it into a collection of solemn expressions and noble declarations.

This is also where Kapoor's earlier filmography becomes interesting. He has spent years playing men whose emotions frequently get the better of them. With Ram, he is required to communicate the opposite: a character whose strength is often measured by his ability to govern those emotions.

It does not mean that playing Ram is necessarily more difficult than playing Ranvijay or Jordan. They are different acting challenges. But it does mean that Kapoor cannot rely on the familiar vocabulary of vulnerability, anger and emotional chaos that has served him so well in the past.

The performance has to find its own rhythm.

The Audience's Verdict Was Not As Simple As The Casting Debate

When Ramayana: Part 1 arrived in theatres on November 5, the conversation around Kapoor's casting entered a new phase. Before release, much of the debate had been about whether he should play Ram at all. After release, audiences could finally respond to the performance rather than an announcement, a poster or a trailer.

The reaction has not been unanimous. Some viewers praised Kapoor's composed portrayal and felt he brought the required grace to the character. Others found his performance underwhelming, with sections of social media questioning whether he had managed to create an emotional connection with the audience. Yash's Ravana, meanwhile, emerged as a major talking point in several early reactions.

But there has also been a noticeable shift in the conversation. Posts praising Kapoor's portrayal began circulating, with some viewers saying that he had justified the casting and others comparing his performance with Arun Govil's much-loved interpretation from Ramanand Sagar's television series. A few even went as far as calling him a better Ram, a comparison that was bound to invite its own debate.

The point is not that every sceptic has suddenly become a fan. The internet rarely reaches a consensus, particularly when it comes to a character as culturally significant as Ram. What has changed is that the discussion is no longer confined to whether Kapoor's past makes him unsuitable. A section of the audience has now seen him in the role and is willing to judge him on what he has brought to it.

That, in itself, is a more interesting development than a blanket claim that the internet has accepted him with open arms.

From Ranvijay To Ram, The Actor Remains The Same

There is something particularly fascinating about the fact that Kapoor's career-best opening-day collection now belongs to Ramayana: Part 1, a film in which he plays a character so different from Ranvijay Singh.

The film collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk estimates. That puts it ahead of Animal, which had opened at approximately Rs 63.80 crore net in India. The difference is Rs 1.05 crore. It may be a narrow margin, but it gives Ramayana the distinction of becoming Kapoor's biggest opening-day film to date.

There is an irony in that box-office milestone. The film that has taken his opening record away from Animal is also the film that asks audiences to see him as the very opposite of the man he played in it.

But perhaps the more telling point is that both films have benefited from the audience's willingness to watch Kapoor attempt something different. Animal took him away from the familiar romantic and coming-of-age territory. Ramayana takes him somewhere even further removed from that screen image.

For years, Kapoor's appeal has rested partly on his ability to make flawed men compelling. He has played characters who are loved despite their mistakes, pitied despite their choices and remembered long after their stories end. With Ram, he is attempting something else: to portray a man who is admired not because he is relatable in all his impulses, but because of the ideals he represents.

It would be easy to frame this as a career reinvention, but that may be too neat a conclusion. One role does not erase another, and an actor's filmography is not a moral scorecard. Playing Ranvijay does not make Kapoor incapable of playing Ram, just as playing Ram does not rewrite the criticism surrounding Animal.

What it does demonstrate is the distance an actor can travel between two performances.

Ranbir Kapoor has spent a large part of his career entering the minds of men who are at war with themselves. With Ramayana, he has taken on a character whose legend is built around mastering that conflict. Whether every viewer is convinced by his interpretation is a separate question. But for an actor who has rarely chosen the uncomplicated route, playing the ideal man may be his most fascinating change of direction yet.