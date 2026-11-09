<i>Drishyam</i> Actor Ishita Dutta Urges People To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali

Drishyam star Ishita Dutta's Diwali celebration is all about spending time with her family. During a recent interview, the actor talked about how she likes to celebrate the festival of lights every year and what she likes the most about it.

“Diwali, like every year, is full of lights, lots of diyas, rangoli, flowers, puja at home, sweets, and completely going crazy with food. We love introducing these cultures and customs to our kids. They really enjoy it. Especially the puja, making flower rangoli,” she told The Free Press Journal.

Talking about how she spends the day, the actor shared, “We spend time with family. In the evening, we go for a bit to our friend's house for a Diwali get-together, which happens every year. And then again in the night, my mom, dad and I go to Kalibari for Kalipuja; that's at Bangur Nagar. We do the puja, have bhog and come back. That's very, very simple, but one of our favourites.”

According to Ishita, the best part about Diwali is the lights. She revealed that every year she lights up her house with her father. “It is like our custom,” she said, adding that this year, she did the same with her kids. “Doing the same thing with my child, where my dad is now putting on the lights and my kids are watching. It just gives me so much happiness; it's very, very nostalgic,” Ishita added.

Recalling how she and her family used to spend Diwali in Jamshedpur, the actor shared, “We used to have Lakshmi puja at home when we were in Jamshedpur. So we used to make nariyal ka ladoos (coconut ladoos).” Sharing why coconut ladoos are her favourite Diwali sweets, Ishita revealed, “My mom makes it every year, and I really, really like it, and I'm hoping to make that for my kids very, very soon.”

The actor also revealed in the last 15-20 years she has not burst crackers on Diwali. "I used to long ago when I was a child. But in the last 15, 20 years I haven't. I have max I think maybe one or two phuljhadis, that's about it. And I always advise people to at least, if not completely stop, reduce because it causes a lot of pollution and noise pollution,” She shared.

The actor was last seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, which hit the screens in October.

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