Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Star-Studded Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are all set to get married in a grand destination wedding in Greece this week.

What's Happening

Ahead of the much-anticipated celebrations, several prominent celebrities and political personalities were spotted at the airport as they headed to Greece to attend the wedding.

Among those spotted was Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was seen at the airport while preparing to board his flight. Superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted travelling with his family to attend the celebrations.

Several pictures and videos circulating on social media show the guests arriving at the airport ahead of their departure. The presence of prominent names from the film and political fraternity has added to the excitement surrounding the wedding, which is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding Details

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are set to get married in November. Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

According to reports, the couple will have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. This will reportedly be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding festivities are already underway. The couple's invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also attracted attention. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, spoke to Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.

The reception is expected to see several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.