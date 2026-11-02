Anirudh Ravichander Blushes As Fans Chant Kavya Maran's Name At Chennai Event Ahead Of Greece Wedding

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander had an unexpected moment with fans during his appearance at Chennai Runs 2026 on Sunday morning.

What's Happening

As the composer interacted with the crowd, fans began chanting the name of his fiancee, Kavya Maran, leaving him smiling and visibly blushing.

Videos from the event have been circulating on X, with fans sharing glimpses of Anirudh's interaction with the audience.

In one of the clips, the composer is seen singing Kalyana Vayasu, his popular track from the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila.

The song, whose title translates to marriageable age, turned out to be an apt choice given the ongoing buzz around his wedding.

Anirudh appeared amused by the crowd's reaction as he sang along, with fans cheering him on.

In another video, the audience can be heard chanting, "Kavya, Kavya, Kavya", referring to his soon-to-be wife.

The composer also posed for a selfie with attendees at the event.

The picture was later shared by one of his fan pages on X, with the caption, "Rockstar @anirudhofficial joins the event of Chennai Runs 2026 event this morning (sic)"

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Wedding Details

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly set to get married in November. Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

According to reports, the couple will have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. This will reportedly be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding festivities are already underway. The couple's invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also attracted attention. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, spoke to Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.

The reception is expected to see several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.