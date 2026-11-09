<i>Scene</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut film, Scene, was released in theatres on Friday ahead of Diwali. Now, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

What's Happening

The film starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen opened to mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

The film minted Rs 23.25 crore nett across 6,001 shows in India on Sunday, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 62.75 crore and India gross to Rs 72.90 crore, per Sacnilk.

Worldwide, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 43.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 116.65 crore.

Background

Suriya has now beaten the openings of his other hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. The actor just might score a hat-trick with his latest release now. RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which was released in May this year, collected Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day.

It brought in Rs 13.10 crore from Tamil and Rs 2.40 crore from Telugu. Vishwanath & Sons had an opening of Rs 15.35 crore in August, bringing in Rs 9.15 crore in Tamil and Rs 6.20 crore in Telugu. However, Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan still hold the top spots this year with collections of Rs 59.70 crore and Rs 42.70 crore, respectively.

Karuppu became Suriya's highest-grosser and brought in Rs 310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs 209.46 crore.

About Scene

Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

It features music by Sushin Shyam. Scene tells the story of a cop who is forced to take a second look at a solved case and go after a contract killer when his secret is unwittingly exposed. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game with a twist.