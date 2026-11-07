<i>Scene</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Film Opens With Rs 22 Crore, Surpasses <i>Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons</i>

Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut film, Scene, was released in theatres on Friday ahead of Diwali.

What's Happening

The film starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen opened to mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

It opened better than Suriya's hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, bringing in over Rs 19 crore.

However, the film did not beat the openings of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore nett in India on its opening day, making most of it from the Tamil version over Telugu.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, it brought in Rs 16.15 crore from the Tamil version alone, with the dubbed version collecting Rs 3 crore.

The film has also performed well overseas, collecting Rs 12 crore.

Given that Scene was released in theatres during the Diwali season and it now has the first weekend to look forward to, it remains to be seen if it performs as well as expected.

Background

Suriya has now beaten the openings of his other hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. The actor just might score a hat-trick with his latest release now. RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which was released in May this year, collected Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day.

It brought in Rs 13.10 crore from Tamil and Rs 2.40 crore from Telugu. Vishwanath & Sons had an opening of Rs 15.35 crore in August, bringing in Rs 9.15 crore in Tamil and Rs 6.20 crore in Telugu. However, Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan still hold the top spots this year with collections of Rs 59.70 crore and Rs 42.70 crore, respectively.

Karuppu became Suriya's highest-grosser and brought in Rs 310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs 209.46 crore.

About Scene

Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

It features music by Sushin Shyam. Scene tells the story of a cop who is forced to take a second look at a solved case and go after a contract killer when his secret is unwittingly exposed. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game with a twist.