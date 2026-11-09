An Unseen Pic Of Aaradhya Bachchan With Agastya Nanda From Diwali Celebrations. Courtesy, Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's Diwali carousel features a gem of a picture - Aaradhya Bachchan with her cousin Agastya Nanda.

Agastya Nanda is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, where Aaradhya is the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Navya shared a mixed bag from this year's Diwali celebrations. It has a picture from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, in which Navya had a moment with her BFF Ananya Panday. The carousel also has a picture of Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan bursting firecrackers. Navya shared pictures with a friend as well.

Sharing the pictures, Navya Nanda wrote, "Happiest of Diwali's with my very own."

On April 20 this year, Abhishek-Aishwarya rang in their 19th wedding anniversary.

Looking back at the journey of 19 years, Abhishek Bachchan called it a "dream" and Aishwarya a "soulmate" during a recent chat.

Asked about the secret of his successful marriage, Abhishek said, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

The power couple let their PDA speak louder as they arrived hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held in Mumbai last week.

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "why love stops being easy". It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding.